Dollar operates higher and reaches R$ 5.40; Stock market falls 1.32% – 07/05/2022

The commercial dollar soared this morning and reached R$ 5.40 at the session’s high. At around 11:25 am (Brasília time) the US currency was trading at R$5.393, up 1.25%. The currency soared internationally, with investors around the world fleeing to safer assets amid widespread fears of a recession.

At the same time, the Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) fell 1.32% to 97,311.11 points.

The market is also cautiously following the debate on the country’s fiscal health, given the processing of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) which provides for extraordinary expenses with social assistance measures. The proposal is expected to be voted on this week in the Chamber of Deputies.

The PEC creates the truck voucher of R$1,000, increases the gas voucher to R$120 and the Auxílio Brasil to R$600, in addition to providing other benefits. The cost of the package, which will be outside the spending ceiling, reaches R$ 41.2 billion and will be valid until December 31 of this year, which is marked by President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) attempt to re-election.

Yesterday (4) the commercial dollar closed almost stable, at R$ 5.326, with a slight increase of 0.09%. However, the small variation was enough to take the currency to the highest value since January 28 (R$ 5.39). The index, on the other hand, lost 0.35%, and closed at 98,608.76 points.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

