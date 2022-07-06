Driver who broke into a bus stop reportedly fell ill behind the wheel

posted on 06/07/2022 09:26 / updated 06/07/2022 09:36



(credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

The man who ran the car that invaded a stop on the upper platform of the Rodoviária do Plano Pilotofrom Asa Sul to Asa Norte, near the National Theater, on the morning of this Wednesday (7/6), he would have felt sick behind the wheel.

In the car was a couple. The man who was driving the vehicle was using seizure medication and, according to the Fire Department, the woman who accompanied him said he felt sick behind the wheel and lost control of the car, colliding with the bus stop.

In addition to her, four other people waiting for public transport were hit. A mother with a 5-month-old child were sitting on the benches at the bus stop and had broken legs. A man and a woman were also surprised by the vehicle.













The victims were treated by the teams of the Military Fire Department of the Federal District (CBMDF) and sent to the Base Hospital.

The report of Mail was on site. Many people stopped to look at the tragedy. One man, who declined to be identified, said he was in the car when he heard the crash. “I came running to see. I arrived and saw the woman already down there and the other victims pressed between the car and the stop”, says the gentleman.

The Civil Police carry out an investigation on the spot. The 5th Police Station (Asa Norte) is responsible for the investigations.