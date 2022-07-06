dropout? Botafogo says it overcame Flamengo’s proposal for Luis Henrique and awaits open-door striker

Despite the version of Flamengo about negotiating with the attacker Luis Henriqueof Olympique de Marseillehas been a “drop-out”, the Botafogo guarantees that the narrative was not quite like that. Behind the scenes at Glorioso, it is said that the best proposal presented by the 21-year-old player was alvinegra and that the rival “told the story the way he wanted”.

O StoveNET found that the Flamengo in fact, he entered firmly in the attempt to hire Luis Henrique, including making an agreement in the last few days with the athlete’s family. The red-black offer doubled when the leaders of Gávea became aware of Botafogo’s real interest in repatriating the attacker. However, the figures would not have reached what was presented by Alvinegro, who sought at all times to reach an agreement directly with the summit of Olympique de Marseille. and belatedly put on the table his mandatory purchase proposal. This last move, reported by the report of “ge.globo” in the early hours of this Wednesday (6/7), took the opponent out of the play and convinced the French sidewhich, according to the “TF Channel”, can receive around 8 million euros (R$ 44.2 million) after 1 year of loan, in case of goals reached.

It is important to note that Botafogo has always been confident in the negotiation, especially after Luis Henrique showed affection for the club by posing with the white shirt at Nilton Santos Stadium, on June 16, the day that Fogão defeated São Paulo 1-0, for the 12th round of the Brasileirão. Furthermore, the reports collected by Glorioso’s football department realized that a high investment would be valid. Soon, John Textor and his team had no choice but to go all the way to seal the deal.

Open doors for Luis Henrique

However, for the agreement to take place, Luis Henrique still needs to give a definitive answer to Botafogowhich, it is worth remembering, had not yet reached the final numbers of the offer. Internally, there is no resistance regarding the negotiations between the player’s staff and rival Flamengo because it is understood that the last card had not yet been dealt. Furthermore, the The board hopes that Botafogo fans also walk in this direction and create a friendly environment for their return.