Ecuador’s Ministers of Economy, Health, Public Works and Higher Education resign after indigenous protests | World

Ecuador’s Economy Minister Simón Cueva and three other members of President Guillermo Lasso’s cabinet resigned after protests against the country’s high cost of living, which left six dead, the government announced on Tuesday.

The holders of the Health portfolios, Ximena Garzón, Transport and Public Works, Marcelo Cabrera, and Higher Education, Alejandro Ribadeneira, also resigned, without mentioning the reasons.

Lasso “thanks the officials for their loyal and valuable services in the exercise of their duties,” the presidency said in a statement.

Organizations denounce human rights violations in protests in Ecuador

A spokesman for the Ministry of Economy said that Cueva’s departure was due to a “decision of its own”, which was taken “a few months ago”.

The government of Lasso, a former right-wing banker who took office 13 months ago, has faced a wave of protests organized by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities (Conaie), which participated in uprisings that toppled three presidents between 1997 and 2005.

With the blockade of federal roads and marches in several cities, including Quito, the indigenous people presented a series of demands such as the reduction of fuel prices by 21%.

The demonstrations, which left six dead and more than 600 injured, ended after the signing, last Thursday, of a “peace act” in which the Executive pledged to reduce the prices of the most used fuels by up to 8%. in the country.

With this reduction, which took effect on Friday, the gallon of diesel went from US$ 1.90 to US$ 1.75, and that of gasoline, from US$ 2.55 to US$ 2.40.

Amid an economic crisis caused by periods of low oil prices – the main export product – and exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Conservative government approved other compensations for farmers and disadvantaged that will cost it US$ 700 million a year.

Measures include an increase in an assistance bonus for the poorest, subsidies for agricultural inputs and the forgiveness of debts with public entities of up to US$3,000. The Executive also revoked a decree for the delivery of new oil fields, which was a request by Conaie.

Among the commitments, the Lasso administration must also define the channeling of more subsidies for fuels in the rural sector. Negotiations on this and other topics will begin next Thursday with the mediation of the Catholic Church, which also intervened for the signing of the agreement that deactivated the violent protests.

The demonstrations, which lasted 18 days, caused losses of around US$ 1 billion, much of it in the oil sector, according to the Central Bank.

Ecuador’s production was 520,000 barrels a day on June 12, the eve of the start of the protests, which paralyzed more than 1,000 wells in the Amazon. During nearly three weeks of demonstrations, production fell by less than half.

State-owned Petroecuador reported that of the 1,000 wells, only 82 remain closed. As of Sunday, Ecuador’s total production reached 461,637 barrels, according to the Ministry of Energy.