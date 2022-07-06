Éder Militão and Karoline Lima end their relationship

Defender Éder Militão and digital influencer Karoline Lima are no longer together. The two await the arrival of their first child, Cecília, who is due to be born in the next few days.

She deleted the photos of them together on Instagram and confirmed the end to the magazine ‘Quem’: “I confirm, yes”, she said when asked about the end of the relationship. The couple had been together since June last year.

The model and businesswoman, who is 38 weeks pregnant, has been using her social media to vent about the difficulties of the final stretch of pregnancy and also about her relationship with the defender of Real Madrid and the Brazilian team.

In June, the influencer told her followers that it was possible to find Militão in the “best clubs in Miami”. After that, the player still came to Brazil to spend a few days with his family and friends.

According to the Gossip do Dia profile on Instagram, Karoline said that after the player returned to Madrid, she tried to continue the relationship with her daughter, but understood that there was no way and that she “was no longer giving it”.

The influencer had already said that the relationship was not going well: “Hate of pregnant is forever, so bear it. But [ele] returned home, he decided. Now we have Cecília to come into the world, other responsibilities. We have to mature and think of her as first and foremost. I hope it was a learning experience for him. I’m not very good with him, but we’re there,” she said.