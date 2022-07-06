Edílson calls Seedorf ‘bad’, Totti ‘lazy’ and criticizes Zidane

Irreverent during and after his playing career, Edilson Capetinha drew attention when talking about great stars in football history this Tuesday. In the program “Reis da Resenha”

“, from Jovem Pan, the former striker criticized the stars Seedorf, Del Piero, Totti and Zidane.

– This Seedorf is more or less. He would give one Pele and one of Seedorf. I don’t like it, I don’t think it’s good, no. It’s bad, it’s bad – said Edílson when asked by Vampeta about the Dutchman.

The ex-attacker also took the opportunity to bugle Frenchman Zinedine Zidane.

– Do you remember the new Zidane? He’s serious. Do you remember? I don’t remember him again. He played where? He started where? Nobody remembers him again. Remember him old – he added.

Edilson also called Del Piero “sort of” and Totti “lazy”.

Edílson’s statements led fellow programmates, Vampeta and Thiago Asmar, to laughter. Edílson built most of his career in Brazil and went through great clubs, such as Palmeiras, Corinthians, Flamengo, Cruzeiro, Vasco, in addition to the Brazilian National Team.