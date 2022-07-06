Employees and patients denounce doctor for lack of control and physical aggression in Luizlândia do Oeste (JK)

Last Friday, July 1st, JP Agora received reports from several residents of the district of Luizlândia do Oeste (JK) about the unacceptable behavior of a doctor who had just arrived at the local PSF. He was accused of disrespecting staff and patients, even hitting one of them, according to the website’s editorial staff. The man was removed from his position, but, before that, he still sent the person in charge of the prefecture to “that place”.

The first report received by the website’s reporting team pointed out that the doctor arrived for work on Monday, June 27, and soon all the health professionals already noticed that he did not respect anyone. The employee who contacted her preferred to remain anonymous, fearing reprisals, especially in view of the emotional state shown by the doctor with everyone around her. A petition, then, was written by all professionals requesting the doctor’s removal.

“He arrived on Monday for work and nobody liked him because he mistreated all the employees, even though he was a rookie. Then on Wednesday, the head nurse of the PSF came and they had a meeting. Afterwards, all the employees signed a signed waiver to be able to get him out of there, because he was mistreating people a lot. On Friday, he beat up a patient in front of everyone, in front of his kids. As far as I know, a nursing technician restrained him,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified.

A resident of the district who needed to see the aforementioned doctor also sent her report to JP Agora. Indignant, the woman said that she was afraid to enter the office because she knew the stories before the time for her appointment arrived. Unfortunately, her fear was confirmed, since, according to her, the doctor treated her very badly.

“After the reports, I felt insecure about entering the office, but I needed to make the appointment. So I walked into the office and handed in the referral. The doctor read it and started talking about the country’s economy without even letting me talk about the reason for my appointment, saying disconnected things like ‘you are a dysfunctional person, the country is breaking, medicines will not help you, you who have to if you help, you have to let people crash’. He even asked if I had children. I replied yes and he told me to focus on her education so she doesn’t turn into a slut, with those words. I left the appointment horrified,” said the patient, who also preferred to remain anonymous.

The reports received by the site all converged in the sense that the situation was only rectified after the person in charge of the prefecture was informed. So, JP Agora contacted him to find out if, in fact, the doctor was fired and, without surprising anyone, we were informed that the doctor disrespected the person in charge, sending him to “that place”, and even referred to all district health as “donkeys”.

“He worked five days and seemed to be a little out of control. Faced with the complaints of the employees, I asked for his resignation. When I went to communicate, I received a message from him laughing at the situation, sending me to that place and calling everyone donkeys. I was impressed and chose not to answer him”, said Neuton, in charge of the city hall in JK, confirming that the doctor was fired.

The report contacted João Pinheiro’s health department, but no response was given. JP Agora makes himself available to the doctor if he wants to give his version of the facts. The website’s writing reinforces its commitment to the population of Pinheirense in the search for their rights, especially those that need to be fulfilled by the government.