EMS and Eurofarma negotiate merger with Hypera Pharma

Hot negotiations can form a giant in the national pharmaceutical industry. According to industry sources, EMS and Eurofarma would be in dispute for a merger with Hypera Pharma – valued at R$ 23.8 billion in the financial market.

Currently, the three laboratories occupy the first positions in the sector’s billing ranking. Hypera Pharma initially considered a merger with Eurofarma, but has now advanced in talks with the NC Group, holding to which EMS belongs.

The businessman João Alves de Queiroz Filho, Júnior, and the holding Mexican Maiorem form the controlling group of Hypera Pharma and hold 36% of the shares. A transaction with EMS would make them shareholders of the new company.

Barriers to the merger with Hypera Pharma

However, according to information from Valor Econômico, the emergence of rumors about the deal led to a rise in the shares of Hypera. Given this scenario, EMS started to consider the hypothesis of a merger, with its president Carlos Sanchez being the majority controller of the new company.

Another barrier would involve details about governance. That’s because Sanchez would be resistant to an insertion of Junior in the seat of the board and to a shareholders’ agreement.

One of the industry sources accompanying this movement stated that “Hypera is talking to everyone all the time”. This, by the way, would not be the first attempt at merger. Ten years ago, Hypera Pharma came to talk to Aché, but there was no progress. The company also reportedly strengthened relations with Biolab recently.

The company understands that it is necessary to have more scale in the pharmaceutical industry, which would motivate a merger or acquisition. However, the negotiation would be fueling squabbles between Eurofarma and EMS.

The merger with Hypera Pharma, if completed with EMS, could still generate more disputes with Cade. Therefore, the option of talking to Eurofarma would be seen as less controversial and more likely to be successful.

Fight for leadership

Last year, Hypera Pharma had a 45% advance compared to 2020, driven by prescription drugs. In the last 12 months until May 2021, it has already grown 20.3% and totaled BRL 13.2 billion in revenue. But this evolution was not enough to displace the leadership of the NC Group, with R$ 19.2 billion.

Source: Panorama Farmacêutico Newsroom