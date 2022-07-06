End of the line! Gilson Kleina is fired from Chapecoense after defeat to Londrina | Chapecoense

1 of 3 Gilson Kleina was fired from Chapecoense — Photo: Tiago Meneghini/ACF Gilson Kleina was fired from Chapecoense – Photo: Tiago Meneghini/ACF

Chape’s board met the press after the game and communicated the decision. According to president Nei Maidana, a meeting will be held this Wednesday to assess the moment and look for names that can take over the team following the national competition.

Gilson Kleina’s second visit to the West was short and lasted just over three months. He commanded Chapecoense in 15 matches, with 4 wins, 6 draws and 5 losses.

Alarcon Pacheco was also terminated from Chapecoense

THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE WEST VERDÃO

The Chapecoense Football Association officially announces the dismissal of coach Gilson Kleina. The decision was taken on Tuesday night (05), in common agreement between the parties.