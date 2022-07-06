Euro falls to its lowest value against the dollar in 20 years

The euro tumbled on Tuesday to its lowest level against the US dollar since 2002, on economic data indicating a growing risk of recession in the euro zone.

The single European currency fell by around 1% to $1.03 per euro, its lowest level since late 2002.

The uncertainty of the war in Ukraine and the problems with Russian gas supplies it has generated are weighing heavily on the European currency.

The dollar is further boosted by a more aggressive monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve (Fed, the US Federal Reserve). Thus, the euro is close to parity with the dollar for the first time since its creation in 1999.

“Growing fears of a recession push the euro down, while the dollar rises on the bet that the Fed will aggressively maintain its rate hikes to contain inflation,” Fiona Cincotta, from City Index, told AFP.

“PMI data [índice Composto de Gerentes de Compras] published [nesta terça] in Europe highlighted the risk of a slowdown in growth towards the end of the second quarter,” he added.

In June, growth in economic activity in the euro zone slowed sharply in the private sector to its lowest level in 16 months, according to the S&P Global PMI.

“This is a sign that economies are really starting to feel the pinch of inflation,” said analysts at OFX.

As a result, the index plunged the euro further than it did in 2016, when the European debt crisis and the Brexit vote raised fears that the European Union could explode.

High risk

Inflation will remain high for now. Energy prices continue to rise, due to a strike in Norway, which limits the production of hydrocarbons.

“Sharp increases in gas and electricity prices create a high risk that the EU economy will enter recession sooner than anticipated,” Trevor Sikorski, an analyst at Energy Aspects, said in a report.

Since the beginning of the year, the price of the Dutch TTF, the benchmark for natural gas in Europe, has risen by almost 150% and, on Tuesday, reached 176.01 euros per megawatt/hour.

Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, it was below 100 euros per megawatt hour.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has little room for manoeuvre, as an increase in interest rates can make some countries’ debt become very heavy.

In this context, any rise in the euro should be considered “as a short-term recovery”, warned Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst at StoneX.

He fears that without a major change in the Ukrainian issue, or the ECB, the euro will continue to fall.

Since the beginning of the year, the euro has lost 9.4% against the dollar.