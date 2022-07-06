Ex-BBB Lumena wears panties on the limit and huge butt draws attention

the influencer Lumen Hallelujahformer participant of Big Brother Brasil 21, is really committed to the production of adult content. This past weekend, the cat left the web on fire by releasing a preview.

Through her Instagram profile, the famous shared a click where appears all sexy with a tiny lingerie, which was barely visible. With her back to the camera, the baiana appeared teasing with a mysterious look.

“My militancy is my freedom! I will ALWAYS bring news”, said the former BBB, who revealed that she was receiving attacks because of the new content on her social networks.

However, despite the criticism, several followers did not hide that they were drooling over the new click. “What a lumeninhaaaaa“, reacted the funk singer MC Kitinho. “You can do everything, because you are free!!”, said a follower.

“A great hottie”, “Beautiful”, “Perfect lingerie”, “Resignifying the journey. What a woman Brazil!”, “Who is judging you to pay your bills. You are wonderful!!! fly”, “It’s a lot of hallelujah for a temple just my daughter!!! Very axé dear! fly“, were other messages left by netizens.

Lumena reflected after being attacked

In the last month Lumena was the target of a serious attack, after waking up to two bags of feces at your apartment door, in Sao Paulo. The famous was completely shaken by the situation and vented to the crying followers.

Thinking to cool down and get over what happened, the former BBB decided to return to Salvador and take a few days off. After a few days, she returned to Instagram to reflect on her life in recent months.

“I usually cry and laugh at the same time. Let’s face it, morally, what an intense Saturn return, just laughing and drinking so you don’t cry. Well, it’s okay that my 31-year-old Lumenian existence (of many adventures) was reduced to 3 months of confinement at BBB, for some people. Is being ex-BBB a burden? I regret? Would you go back? The answer is no. Not for N reasons… My researcher essence moves me in an incessant search for knowledge, including self-knowledge”, she began. “And in this tour, no other opportunity would give me so many elements not only for my self-knowledge, but, above all, to get to know you, you who sent me such a beautiful message these last few days, offering me support, taking tears of resilience and cheering for the mine runs here. And even meeting you, who cheers for my failure and who insists on distilling gratuitous hatred,” wrote the Bahian.

