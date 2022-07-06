EXCLUSIVE: Junior negotiates Hypera union with rival | Business

Hypera, the pharmaceutical giant owned by businessman João Alves de Queiroz Filho, is negotiating with market rivals for a possible combination of their businesses. The conversation, which began with a potential acquisition of Hypera by Eurofarma, is now moving towards an incorporation by the NC Group, owned by businessman Carlos Sanchez, Pipeline has learned.

Hypera is advised by Bank of America and Júnior, as the businessman is known, hired BR Partners. Eurofarma hired BTG Pactual and the NC group is advised by Itaú BBA and Safra.

Junior owns 21.38% of the company and, with the Mexican holding Maiorem, forms the controlling group of Hypera, with 36%. They have a shareholders’ agreement, but there is no poison pill in the company’s bylaws. Hypera is worth R$ 23.8 billion on the stock market.

The NC group, owner of EMS, entered the negotiation for an acquisition of Hypera, in which it would give out the minority shareholders and make Júnior and the Mexicans shareholders of the resulting company. But Sanchez, according to sources, is concerned about the level of leverage for an operation of this format, despite having credit signals from the advisory banks.

Adventures and Eurofarma invest in The Men’s, a men’s health club

MadFish, tennis player Bruno Soares’ fund, leads round at Ease Labs

Rumors of a potential M&A involving Hypera sent the shares higher months ago, making the deal more expensive. That’s why NC started to consider another transaction, incorporation. Sanchez would become the controller of the publicly traded company and would not have to make a takeover bid to the other shareholders.

Discussions were still bogged down in details about governance. Junior wanted to secure a seat on the board and a deal from shareholders, including Mexicans, which Sanchez has resisted. “It’s not that trivial. It requires sewing,” said a source familiar with the matter.

There are those who doubt that Junior is willing to give up control of the business. But a source guarantees that this would be a pacified point. “What he wants is to give continuity to the business, to a business that he does not have to run, concentrating activities in the family office”, said the source.

Eurofarma is less interested in being a public company at the moment, so it has more resistance to the incorporation model – but it has not given up fighting for the business, say sources. In the discussion with the company, Junior and the Mexicans would also stay in the resulting company.

In Hypera’s accounts, it is only behind the NC group in local pharmaceutical retail, ahead of Eurofarma, Sanofi and Ache. Therefore, for those involved in the conversations, the path of Hypera with NC could provoke more medicines from Cade, leaving some assets for the other competitors, while the merger with Eurofarma would have less pressure in this regard.

“Hypera is talking to everyone all the time,” added the source familiar with the matter. According to this person, Júnior understands that to be competitive in the pharmaceutical sector it is necessary to have scale and, therefore, “consolidation is a natural path”. “This deal increased the feud between Eurofarma and NC,” another source said.

Sought, companies deny. In a note, Hypera said that “it denies that it has hired a bank to advise it on the merger and acquisition process and that it is talking about mergers with companies in the sector.” EMS, on the other hand, denies any type of negotiation with the competitor. Eurofarma says that “it is unaware of any initiative by our competitors to form an alliance”. Banks, as usual, do not comment on potential transactions or customers.

1 of 1 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

One of the largest national pharmaceutical companies, Hypera has tried, 10 years ago, to merge its businesses with the Aché laboratory, but the conversations have not progressed. In recent months, Júnior has also approached the Biolab laboratory, in addition to Eurofarma and NC.

A little over a month ago, the entrepreneur solved the main obstacle to attracting a partner or buyer. Júnior closed a leniency agreement, after an investigation into the Tira-Teima Operation, conducted by the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office on the payment of bribes and corruption, paying R$ 110 million out of his own pocket and eliminating a risk that weighed on Hypera’s shares.

The company’s consumer portfolio has 18 brands, which include Buscopan, Neosaldina, Benegrip, Engov and Dramamin, with almost 45% of revenue. In the generics market, it operates with the Neo Química brand and, in highly complex biopharmaceuticals, with the Bionovis joint venture. Last year, it announced entry into the institutional segment.