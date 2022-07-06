Extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS: If I withdraw the resources, do I lose the termination fine? Look

Normally, the termination penalty of 40% of the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) is granted when the worker is dismissed without just cause. However, what many do not know is that the percentage is applied on deposits made by the employer during the employment contract.

Because of this, many workers believe that if they withdraw the resources from their FGTS there will be no values ​​for the fine to be calculated. However, as mentioned, this is not how it works. Therefore, it is easy for the person to redeem part of their balance without changing the amount of their termination fine.

Among the recent possibilities is the extraordinary looting of the FGTS. Through it, workers can withdraw up to R$ 1,000 to be used as they see fit. The new modality is released to everyone who has amounts in their active and inactive accounts linked to the Guarantee Fund.

How to make the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal?

Beforehand, it should be noted that the deposits of amounts were closed on June 15 by Caixa Econômica Federal. Releases took place automatically through a digital savings account opened in the name of each worker in the application box has.

However, even if the amounts have already been made available, the withdrawal can be made until December 15th. If there is no movement until the mentioned date, the amounts will be returned to the accounts of the FGTS properly corrected.

However, if the worker is not interested in withdrawing the funds, it is possible to inform the refusal on the website, app or at one of the Caixa branches until November 10, or simply let the deadline expire and then have the amount returned. to your accounts.

How to check your FGTS balance

To check if you were awarded the installment of up to R$ 1 thousand, you will need to access the FGTS website or app, available for Android and iOS devices. See how below:

From the site:

Access the website www.fgts.caixa.gov.br; On the homepage, go to “Extraordinary FGTS withdrawal” and click on “Consult here”; Enter your CPF or PIS number; Click on “I am not a robot” and click on “Continue”; If the system requests the identification of images, identify them and go to “Verify”; Enter your password and click “Continue”; Once this is done, the system will inform you if you will be entitled to withdraw the FGTS and how the procedure will take place.

By app:

Download or update the FGTS application if you already have it; Open the app and click “Enter the app” and click “Continue”; Enter your CPF, go to “I’m not a robot” and then to “Next”; It is possible that the system asks for the identification of images, select them and go to “Verify”; Then, enter the password and click on “Login”; A message will appear with information about the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS, click on “I understand”; On the home screen, go to “Extraordinary Withdrawal”; Then it will appear how much will be available for withdrawal; Click on “See released FGTS accounts”, if you want to know from which accounts the money will be debited; To release the money, just go back to the previous screen and tap on “Request withdrawal”; Finally, click on “Confirm”.