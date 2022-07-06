F1 2021 vs F1 22: comparison shows subtle graphic evolution in the new generation

The new F1 game was the best-selling game in the UK on its launch week

The channel ElAnalistaDeBits recently published two videos with comparisons of F1 22one of them focuses on presenting the changes of the version F1 2021 for the new game, while the other is to show the differences in the game running with ray tracing on and off. F1 was released on July 1st and is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and PRAÇA (which features an exclusive virtual reality mode).

With a very subtle change to the new version, check out the video below comparing last year’s version with the F1 22.

below, you can see the graphical differences of the F1 22 with ray tracing on and off and draw your own conclusions about the use of the feature in the game.

With less than a week in stores, the title has already been reported as last week’s best seller in the UK, see below the 5 best sellers in the region.

F1 22 Horizon Forbidden West Nintendo Switch Sports Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

if you are going to play F1 fur PRAÇAcheck below what are the minimum and recommended requirements of the game.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Requires a 64-bit operating system and processor

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1909)

Processor: Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX 4300

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti or AMD RX 470 | For Ray Tracing: GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Disk Space: Requires 80 GB of free space

Sound Card: DirectX

RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS:

Requires a 64-bit operating system and processor

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1909)

Processor: Intel Core i5 9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti or AMD RX 590 | For Ray Tracing: GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Disk Space: Requires 80 GB of free space

Sound Card: DirectX

What do you think of the comparisons with F1 22? Share in the comments with your opinion!

