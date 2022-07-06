Fans note detail that seemed to predict character’s fate in season 4

The final part’s tragic death was hinted at from the start, apparently

Warning: Spoiler Alert!





The final two episodes of Stranger Things arrived in the catalog of Netflix recently, and there were casualties during the final battle against Vecna. It turns out that the main death of the conclusion had already been indicated during the previous episodes, as some fans realized.

Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) was introduced early in the season and quickly became a public darling. Unfortunately, he becomes a victim of the Upside Down’s flying creatures, which resemble carnivorous bats. His fate was written from the start, judging by his tattoos.

At the twitter, a fan noticed that Eddie has a tattoo of a group of flying bats. This signals that, from the beginning, the production had already planned the end of the boy, in addition to creating a sad connection between his first appearances and his tragic death.

Check it out below:

Eddie Munson’s death appears to have been final, but there is still the possibility of the character returning for the final year through flashbacks and hallucinations, especially if Vecna’s fate – capable of inducing hallucinations in her victims – is still open.

With the episodes going into pre-production starting in August, there’s still no premiere date for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. All previous seasons are available in the Netflix catalogue.

