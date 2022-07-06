Fans schedule funeral for Red Dead Online in the face of lack of updates

Raju Singh

It’s safe to say that Red Dead Online didn’t quite match the success of GTA Online, having received its last update on July 13, 2021.

In light of this lack of updates, the Red Dead community has decided to plan a funeral for Red Dead Online later this month. The initiative was created by a Twitter page called Red Dead News which, as the name implies, shares all kinds of content about Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online.

In the tweet in question, which we posted below, you can see the following message:

Who lines up? A funeral to commemorate a year of abandoning Red Dead Online? Dress up in your best funeral attire, call your friends, tag us in the photos and use the hashtags below!

Set the date: Wednesday, July 13th. are you in?

This “funeral” is certainly an attempt to mobilize Rockstar to pay more attention to Red Dead Online, with those interested in participating being asked to send in their photos with the hashtags #SaveRedDeadOnline and #RedDeadFuneral.

Will you participate?

