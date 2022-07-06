Fault that affects engine makes Fiat and Jeep repair SUVs and Toro already sold – 06/07/2022

Fiat and Jeep issued a statement to their dealer network authorizing the replacement of the oil pump in cars with the T200 and T270 turbo engines, which equip the Pulse, Toro, Renegade, Compass and Commander models. The recommendation is for vehicles produced between January and April 2022.

Despite authorizing the replacement of the part, Stellantis did not make a call for recall, because, according to the brand, the defect does not pose a risk to the health or safety of consumers.

The document issued to Fiat dealers says that an oil pump replacement rate of just 2% is expected. Jeep dealers are not provided with any estimates.

As these are vehicles with a few months of use, there are still no reports on the effects that the oil pump problem can cause, but the main symptom is the lighting of the engine malfunction spy light on the instrument panel. However, according to mechanical engineer André De Maria, defects of this type reduce the life of the engine.

“There are cars with less than 10,000 km with the spy light on. The issue is that when it gets to that level, in some cases, engine degradation has already started. An engine that would last 200,000 km can start to have serious problems with 40 thousand km. The light on is a bad omen of a big problem that will come in the future”, evaluates the engineer.

All vehicles can be evaluated

Stellantis confirmed the issuance of technical guidance to authorized workshops for analysis and, if necessary, replacement of the oil pump for some units produced from January to April 2022 and equipped with turbo engines, in case of consumer regret or preventively, in revisions in the dealership network.

The brand also guaranteed that the problem is not harmful or dangerous, elements that, by law, would require a recall call.

“This action constitutes Stellantis’ commitment to ensure the continuous improvement of the quality of its products and does not represent a risk to the health or safety of consumers,” the brand said in a statement.

The group did not explain exactly what the problem is with the part, but stated that “some oil pumps, traced and identified, may suffer from non-standard wear. warning,” Stellantis said.

consumer law

We consulted a lawyer specializing in causes involving factory defects in automobiles to understand the brand’s obligations in the face of the problem. Manoel Tadeu Machado de Menezes explains that an investigation would be necessary to understand if the defect really does not put the lives of the occupants at risk.

“If the problem makes the car stop, for example, it already jeopardizes the safety of the driver and passengers. When the brand decides only to make the replacement in the cars that go to it, it is being negligent with the others”, he opines.

Menezes explains that the argument that the problem does not endanger the safety and health of users would be valid for errors in a multimedia center, for example, and not in the vehicle’s engine.

“Fiat and Jeep must be responsible for damages that result from the failure of the part. The correct thing would be to inform all consumers of the need to replace the part. The way it is being done, time passes, the car is out of warranty and the owner will have to bear the problem in the future”, concludes the lawyer.

