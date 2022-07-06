Faustão faces the greatest humiliation of life with Globo artists

Since leaving Globo and going to Band, Faustão has received great stars who have just left the leading channel, which helps the presenter to get good audience numbers on the new station.

But according to journalist Gabriel Perlini, from IG, he literally needs to pay a high price to count on the stars who have just left Globo.

Such artists would only be going to the Band upon payment of thousands of reais. The exact value would depend on who the guest is, but according to the website, the value reaches up to R$ 20 thousand for a single participation.

Paying for this type of action is rare on TV, but it was popular back in the day.

It’s just that today it’s understood that it’s as good for the artists as it is for the program. One gains audience with the guest, the other gains exposure to a large audience.

Also according to Perlini, the Band officially denies that it is paying artists to attend the program.

At Globo, as a comparison, his program was the most popular on the channel and artists queued up to be able to appear there.

