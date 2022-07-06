Faustão fires 50 employees at Band and is pulled from the daily grid

The production of Fausto Silva has been undergoing several “adjustments” in the Band and will no longer be shown from Monday to Friday from next year.

Hired at the weight of gold and with high expectations in band, faustão faces a troubled period behind the scenes at the Morumbi station. According to information released this Wednesday, 06, almost 50 employees of the program were fired and the attraction will no longer be daily in 2023.

According to the F5 website, from Folha de São Paulo, due to the frustration of the broadcaster’s top management with the audiences of ‘Faustão na Band’, the program suffered the worst of the cuts in 6 months on the air.

According to the portal, between 40 and 50 employees were laid off and in order not to overburden the professionals who still work at the attraction, the Band decreed collective vacations from July 11th to 22nd. Even the presenter himself would be dissatisfied with the current moment.

To get an idea of ​​the scale of the situation, F5 also points out that during this period, the program will be repeated from Monday to Friday.

The information about Fausto Silva’s vacation and his production had already been anticipated by Flávio Ricco, columnist for R7. However, the version given by the journalist reports that Faustão left several programs recorded before going on vacation.

Also according to Folha’s celebrity website, “Faustão na Band” will lose 35 minutes on air in August, initially due to political hours. However, the Band does not intend to return to its original schedule after the elections: the attraction should continue to occupy the same band until the end of the year..

But those who think that the changes stop there are wrong: In 2023, “Faustão na Band” will even stop occupying the daily schedule of the Morumbi station. The F5 publication points out that the ex-Global’s program should only air two or three times a week, something that is still being defined internally.