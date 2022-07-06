Faustão promotes mass layoffs and the expected happens

On the eve of completing six months on the air, Faustão in the Band suffered cuts. The information from Folha de S. Paulo this Wednesday (6) is that the station promoted a new wave of layoffs of professionals, between 40 and 50 people. In order not to overload those who remain, starting in August, the program will be shorter by 35 minutes.

Not even the good audience – about 3.5 points in Grande SP and fourth place in Ibope – played in favor of maintaining the program as it was conceived. Suffering from the natural wear and tear of making a daily attraction, it should be reduced to fewer times a week. It is not known whether it will be two or three times. The management will still evaluate the case.

Faustão na Band would already suffer a reduction of natural time in August due to the political time. The candidates’ advertisement starts airing on August 26 and the veteran communicator should no longer have his attraction at two o’clock.

continues after advertising

The investigation by Folha also added that the program will go on collective vacation between July 11 and 22. During this period, the best moments of Faustão will be presented again. wanted by OnScreenBand confirmed the information and issued the following note:

“Faustão na Band’s team will be on vacation from July 11th to 22nd, a period in which the program will remember its best moments. From Monday to Friday, the game show 1001 Questions, led by Zeca Camargo, will air the program presented by Fausto Silva from 8:30 pm to 10:00 pm until August 25, the eve of the election time. , the attraction will be broadcast from 20:55 to 22:30.” Band press office on Faustão’s changes

Faustão in the Band was already on the bomb rope

At the end of June, the OnScreen had already advanced a movement in this direction behind the scenes. The investigation of the report found that Faustão would hardly continue to have two hours a day after the elections. In production, the mood is of sadness and has been haunting those who resisted this wave of shutdowns.

continues after advertising

The program brings together presentations by artists, interviews, curiosities, as well as several paintings (some of them already successful on Globo) such as Cassetadas do Faustão, Pizzaria do Faustão, Grana ou Fama, Desbravadores do Planeta, Dança das Feras, Arquivo Personal, Na Pista do Success and Faustão’s Churrascão.

To release Faustão, the Band gave up a fat contract with pastor RR Soares, who had occupied the 9pm slot for 18 years. The exhibition of Show da Fé earned the coffers of the São Paulo broadcaster, according to sources in the advertising market, something close to R$ 6 million per month.

Without the church on schedule and with Faustão, Grupo Bandeirantes’ open TV dropped out of line for numbers that vary between 3 to 4 average audience points in Greater São Paulo.