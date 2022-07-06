Federal police say Bolsonaro only brought ‘wear and tear’

Public security agents claim that Bolsonaro only brought ‘wear and tear’ to institutions (photo: EVARISTO SA / AFP) Federal Police (PF) delegates and experts issued a note this Tuesday (7/5) with criticism of the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The agents complain that the deadline for approval of the restructuring of PF careers has been missed.

In the statement, they also pointed out that it was a commitment publicly signed by the Chief Executive and evaluated the situation as a “negligence, loss of prestige and devaluation” and only brought “wear and tear” to the Institution.

The note is signed by entities representing the sector: National Association of Federal Police Delegates (ADPF), the National Association of Federal Criminal Experts (APCF) and the National Federation of Federal Police Delegates (FENADEPOL).

They demanded from the president a promise he made in December about a restructuring of police careers and possibly also a salary increase.

At the time, Bolsonaro highlighted the work of the police.

“What we do for you under our obligation, you deserve to be treated in the best possible way by those who temporarily occupy the Presidency of the Republic,” he said.

“Some injustices happen in our lives, I don’t want to exempt myself from responsibility, we have to try to correct them”, he added.

Now, with the election approaching, the electoral law prohibits any increase in the salary of civil servants.

With that, the entities that represent the country’s security institutions highlighted that the president raised the flag of the military to be elected in 2018 and did not fulfill expectations.

“Despite having been elected with the banner of security and the fight against corruption as the greatest asset of the campaign in 2018, the president and his team only brought deterioration to the image of these institutions and damage to federal police officers”, informs the note.

Check out the full note:

“The National Association of Federal Police Delegates (ADPF), the National Association of Federal Criminal Experts (APCF) and the National Federation of Federal Police Delegates (FENADEPOL) strongly repudiate the conduct and position of the federal government during the discussion of It is such a sensitive issue, regretting that the deadline for the restructuring of the Union’s security forces to be approved and sanctioned.

Failure to comply with the commitment publicly signed by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, is the maximum representation of what this government meant for public safety and its servants: neglect, loss of prestige and devaluation.

Despite being elected with the banner of security and the fight against corruption as the campaign’s greatest asset in 2018, the president and his team only brought deterioration to the image of these institutions and damage to the federal police.

Despite all the return that the Federal Police provides to the State, year after year, from the daily sacrifice of its police officers at the borders, in the fight against drug trafficking, in the fight against organized crime and corruption, today federal police officers have fewer rights and wages lower than before the current management.

There is also the question of the loss of protection for the family of the dead police officer and other absurdities resulting from the pension reform, as well as other proposals to attack the public service.

During the last four years, federal police officers acted with courage and often with personal sacrifice, having faced two terrible years of pandemic without diminishing their strength and performance, being in direct contact with the risk of contracting the virus.

However, what was seen by the Federal Government was a cowardly attack on the rights of federal police officers with the pension reform, with speeches that constantly cast suspicion on the autonomy and impartiality of the agency, as well as several attempts to centralize decisions. about the rgo chain of command.

There is no way to believe more in promises that the enhancement of security forces will come in the future. The entities will continue to defend their police officers and their institution, as a state and not a government police, regardless of ideology or political view, always fighting the use of the Federal Police as a governmental marketing mechanism.

National Association of Federal Police Delegates (ADPF)

National Association of Federal Criminal Experts (APCF)

National Federation of Federal Police Delegates (FENADEPOL)”.