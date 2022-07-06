Federal Revenue launches platform that will standardize the issuance of NFS-e

The Digital Tax Administration Platform was launched and should unify the electronic Service Invoices. Know more!

The Digital Tax Administration Platform was launched on June 30, by the Federal Revenue Service, in order to unify the standard of the electronic Service Invoice (NFS-e). The project was based on an agreement between the Federal District and Brazilian municipalities.

NFS-s is responsible for digitally recording service provision operations. The document is stored in the National Environment by the city hall, tax authorities or associated entities.

About the new NFS-e standardization system

The new platform offers numerous services related to tax administration that directly benefit companies and municipalities. The solution was designed through dialogues with federated entities to meet the specifics of municipal legislation.

In addition, it is capable of serving both municipalities with millions of inhabitants and those with less than 60,000 people.

The functionalities can be adapted according to the different sizes of companies, improving internal competitiveness and stimulating new investments.

Municipalities that want to join the agreement can seek more information at the Revenue Office and sign the adhesion term. The program is carried out through a partnership between the Federal Revenue Service and the Brazilian Association of Capital Finance Secretariats – Abrasf, the National Confederation of Municipalities – CNM, the National Front of Mayors – FNP, Sebrae, Serpro, in addition to 60 entities. and 114 companies.

Electronic invoice

The electronic invoice is a document, in digital form, used to formalize the sale of products and services, both in the physical environment and in the digital environment. It has been in force since 2006 in Brazil. The NF-e replaces the papers used to manually issue the Invoice.

Since its implementation, tax processes have become faster and simpler, in addition to reducing costs.

Electronic Invoice Types

There are some types of electronic invoices in the country. However, the most popular are:

Electronic Product Invoice (NF-e): used when purchasing physical products in e-commerces or physical stores.

Electronic Service Invoice (NFS-e): aimed at providing services of any nature, such as medical clinics, gyms, schools, etc.

Electronic Consumer Invoice (NFC-e): replaces the very common retail tax coupons.

Benefits of NFS-e

Like other electronic types, the electronic Service Invoice brings numerous advantages to the business such as cost reduction, legal and tax validity, reduces the chances of error, simplifies processes, promotes security, enables integration between cities, and many others.

