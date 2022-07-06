FGTS Profit: See when it will be paid to workers

The Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is highly requested by workers, after all, it is a kind of savings account created specifically for citizens who work with a formal contract.

However, although it is the right of workers, the amounts deposited in the Guarantee Fund can only be withdrawn in specific situations and provided for by law. For all intents and purposes, leaving the resources on the account isn’t too bad.

It turns out that, since 2017, the Federal Government releases the FGTS for workers who have a balance available in their accounts with the agency. This is a monetary correction applied annually.

FGTS profit 2022

First, it is important to highlight that the value forecast for this year is impacted by the high inflation that accumulates at 11.73% in the comparison of the last 12 months measured by the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA).

In addition, by law, the profit of the FGTS cannot be 100% distributed. This year’s percentage has not yet been revealed, as the FGTS Board of Trustees has not yet announced it.

As always, the payment of the FGTS profitmust be done every year until August 31st.

When will the FGTS profit be paid?

According to the law that establishes the FGTS profit, the benefit must be paid until August 31 of each year for all workers entitled to law. In this sense, until the end of the respective month the holders will receive the income.

What are the FGTS PROFIT 2022 values?

So far, the profit values ​​for 2021 have not yet been released. However, considering the amount distributed last year for 2020 (R$ 8.129 billion), it is possible to estimate the new amount, since the variation is small.

In this sense, see below the forecast of the values ​​for 2021 based on the balance available in the accounts of the FGTS of each worker until December 31, 2020:

BRL 2 thousand – BRL 37.26;

BRL 3 thousand – BRL 55.89;

BRL 4 thousand – BRL 74.52;

BRL 5 thousand – BRL 93.15;

BRL 10 thousand – BRL 186.30;

BRL 20 thousand – BRL 372.60;

BRL 100 thousand – BRL 1,863.00.

Who is entitled to receive the FGTS 2022 Profit?

The profit is passed on to all workers who had available balances in their FGTS until December 31 of the previous year. Therefore, this year those who had resources in 2021 receive the income on the mentioned date.

In other words, the payment of the profit of the FGTS this year will be granted to workers who have amounts available in their fund accounts until December 31 of each year.

Thus, the amount to be paid for the FGTS profit will not be transferred directly to the accounts linked to the fund. Therefore, workers can only withdraw the FGTS, according to the traditional modalities of the program, which are:

Anniversary withdrawal; Unjustified dismissal by the employer; Termination by agreement between employer and employee; To buy your own home; To complement payment for property purchased through a consortium; To complement payment for financed property (by the SFH — Housing Financial System); Termination for termination of a fixed-term contract; By closing the company: valid in case of partial or total extinction of the company or establishment; Termination for mutual fault (employer and employee) or force majeure (if the company is hit by fire or flood, for example); Termination by retirement; In the event of natural disasters, such as floods or windstorms; If a self-employed worker, employed through a class entity, is suspended for a period equal to or greater than 90 days; For workers who are 70 years old or older; Workers or dependents with HIV; Workers or dependents diagnosed with cancer; Workers or dependents who are terminally ill because of a serious illness; Employees who stay three years in a row or more without working with a formal contract; In case of death of the worker, dependents and heirs legally recognized, can make the withdrawal.