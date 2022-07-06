Fiat overtakes Volkswagens by 10,000 cars in June; see ranking

Fenabrave’s official car sales list for June 2022 is out. Fiat ended the month in 1st place with 10,000 more cars than Volkswagen, which was in 2nd place. There were 34,800 Fiat cars against 24,800 Volkswagen cars. In market share, the Italian automaker got 21%, while the German brand got 15%.
Chevrolet finished 3rd with 19,100, followed by two Asian brands, Korean Hyundai 4th with 16,600 and Japanese Toyota 5th with 16,400. The difference between them was only 191 vehicles. See the top 10 ranking below.
1st Fiat – 34,856
2nd Volkswagen – 24,806
3rd Chevrolet – 19,113
4th Hyundai – 16,652
5th Toyota – 16,461
6th Jeep – 11,461
7th Renault – 11,164
8th Nissan – 5,509
9th Peugeot – 5,016
10th Honda – 4,016
According to Fenabrave, there was a drop (-5.42%) in passenger car and light commercial vehicle license plates in June, compared to May. In total, 165,470 light vehicles were registered, of which 133,587 were passenger cars (-4.21%) and 31,883 light commercial vehicles (-10.16%).
This left the numbers of some automakers more timid. Citroën rose to 11th place with nearly 4,000 sales, swapping positions with Caoa Chery, which sold 2,900 cars and dropped to 12th. Only three more brands achieved sales of more than 1,000 units in June. See below.
11th Citroën – 3,971
12th Caoa Chery – 2,914
13th Mitsubishi – 2,240
14th Ford – 2,048
15th BMW – 1,568