Fiat Strada is the best-selling vehicle in the first half of 2022; see the list | Economy

Fiat Strada was the best-selling new vehicle in the country in the first half of 2022, according to the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave). 51,046 units of the pickup were sold in the country.

Strada has maintained its good performance since last year, when it was the best-selling vehicle of the year and knocked the Chevrolet Onix from the top of the list, which had been the leader for six years in a row.

Right behind the pickup, the runner-up of this year’s partial was the Hyundai HB20, with 42,834 units sold. The Onix closes the podium, still well behind the Korean competitor: there are 33,850 units in 2022. Chevrolet still suffers from some effects of stoppages in the production of the model.

The data were published this Tuesday (5) by Fenabrave. New vehicle sales in Brazil fell by 14.53% in the first half of 2022.

For the year, 917,942 new units were registered in the country, including cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses. O g1 does not account for motorcycles and road implements.

See below the list of best sellers in the two main categories and the overall ranking.

10 best-selling vehicles of the semester

Fiat Strada: 51,046 units Hyundai HB20: 42,834 units Chevrolet Onix: 33,850 units Volkswagen T Cross: 32,871 units Fiat Mobi: 31,453 units Jeep Compass: 31,029 units Hyundai Crete: 29,255 units Chevrolet Tracker: 26,966 units Chevrolet Onix Plus: 26,941 units Fiat Toro: 25,863 units

best selling cars

Hyundai HB20: 42,834 units Chevrolet Onix: 33,850 units Volkswagen T Cross: 32,871 units Fiat Mobi: 31,453 units Jeep Compass: 31,029 units Hyundai Crete: 29,255 units Chevrolet Tracker: 26,966 units Chevrolet Onix Plus: 26,941 units Jeep Renegade: 24,880 units Fiat Pulse: 24,035 units Volkswagen Gol: 23,607 units Renault Kwid: 23,049 units Toyota Corolla Cross: 22,267 units Fiat Argo: 22,128 units Toyota Corolla: 20,836 units Nissan Kicks: 17,087 units Volkswagen Nivus: 16,674 units Fiat Cronos: 16,140 units Hyundai HB20S: 15,456 units Peugeot 208: 15,081 units

2 of 2 Hyundai HB20: leader among automobiles still surpasses former champion Chevrolet Onix — Photo: Disclosure Hyundai HB20: leader among automobiles still surpasses former champion Chevrolet Onix — Photo: Disclosure

Best-selling light commercials

Fiat Strada: 51,046 units Fiat Toro: 25,863 units Toyota Hilux: 21,546 units Chevrolet S10: 13,976 units Fiat Fiorino: 9,592 units Mitsubishi L200: 7,242 units Ford Ranger: 6,671 units Renault Master: 4,435 units Nissan Frontier: 3,999 units Renault Oroch: 3,834 units Volkswagen Saveiro: 3,781 units Peugeot Expert: 2008 units Volkswagen Amarok: 1,943 units Fiat Ducato: 1,691 units Citroen Jumpy: 1,582 units Iveco Daily 35-150: 1,228 units Volkswagen MAN Express: 1,177 units KIA K2500: 1,165 units Ford Maverick: 754 units RAM 2500: 590 units