Financial companies need a social purpose to keep going

Yadunandan Singh 30 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Financial companies need a social purpose to keep going 0 Views

According to speakers at South Summit Brasil, companies in the financial sector currently need to seek a purpose and social promotion, as this is a way of giving back to society and getting closer to the customer, as suggested by André Lauzana, CFO (financial director ) and partner of Banco Modal.

Read also: Central Bank authorizes Shopee as a financial institution in Brazil

In addition to Lauzana, Frederico Renner Mentz, founder of the innovation consultancy AnLab, Marco Couto, CEO of Payly and Thiago Grechi, CFO of Neogrid, were present at the lecture.

Couto also said he agrees with the impact that the company should have, in addition to profits. And the banking service is a tool that makes it possible to offer services to the customer, through digital technology, including people in the financial system.

“People don’t need a bank. They need to study, work. What we see with ‘banking as a service’ is that more and more democratization will come. Thus, we will be able to offer customized and hyper-personalized products and services to the consumer, in an environment with which he relates and feels confident to do so”, explains Lauzana.

This means having customized operations for each type of customer, such as credit with lower rates or different insurance for profile types.

“Companies are increasingly understanding that if they don’t observe this, they won’t be able to survive. In a highly competitive environment, the closer you are to the customer and do something more inclusive, which gives back to society, the more mature the system will become”, concludes the financial director and partner of Banco Mondal.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

PagBank and Elo are giving several awards to their customers

Promotion rewards customers with exclusive gifts to enjoy winter and typical northeast parties Estimated reading …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved