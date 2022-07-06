Find out about the health status of the victims of the accident at a bus stop at the Rodoviária de Brasília | Federal District

A 54-year-old woman, who was thrown off the viaduct due to the impact, fell on the Monumental Axis and died on the spot.

One 5 month old baby who was thrown from her mother’s lap at the time of the crash, had a fracture in her tibia and foot, but has since been released, and taken home by a sister.

The accident was recorded by security cameras (see video above). The bus stop where the victims were is very close to the retaining wall of the upper platform.

According to the Military Police, the driver of the car underwent a breathalyzer test, which did not indicate blood alcohol. The man was disoriented and his wife told firefighters that her husband was driving the vehicle when he had a seizure.

The wife also stated that she tried to take over the driving of the car, but could not. Witnesses said she got out of the car very shaken, and tried to help the other victims.