find out if you have the right to withdraw up to BRL 2,400 in July

Public and private sector workers in Brazil can still withdraw more than R$ 600 million from Pis/Pasep referring to payment schedules from previous years. See below step by step how to consult

This year were released two redemptions of BRL 1,212. The first withdrawal concerns the salary allowance collected in 2020 and paid this year, while the second refers to the residual lot of payment for the year 2019.

THE PEOPLE explains below who is entitled, the release dates, how to consult Pis and Pasep and how to withdraw the money.

How to check balance and number of Pis 2022

Payment for the Social Integration Program (Pis) occurs through Caixa Econômica Federal and can be made by crediting the bank’s checking or savings account.

The transfer of money can also be made by depositing into a digital social savings account opened at Caixa Tem, or withdrawn directly from Caixa’s ATMs using the citizen’s card.

Beneficiaries can also consult the payment through the digital work card application or through the Caixa call center on 0800 726 0207.

How to check balance and number of Pasep 2022

The Pasep is released by Banco do Brasil based on the last digit of the worker’s enrollment in the program. Public employees receive the Pasep salary bonus automatically by depositing them in Banco do Brasil accounts.

If the deposit is not made, the worker can consult the pending issue on the Banco do Brasil website and request that the transfer be redone, thus being able to choose a bank account at another financial institution.

In addition, consultation is available to workers through the phone 158.

Pis/Pasep: who is entitled to the salary bonus?

A worker with a formal contract who receives up to two minimum wages who has been enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years and has worked for at least 30 days in the base year of payment is entitled to the wage allowance.

The amount of the benefit varies according to the number of months worked, reaching a maximum of R$ 1,212 for those who worked the 12 months in the base year of 2020.

Payment of Pis is based on the month of the worker’s birthday, while Pasep is released based on the last digit of the worker’s enrollment in the program.

The payment made in 2022 refers to the months worked in 2020 and started on February 8, with releases staggered until March 31.

According to data from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, 481,765 Brazilians have not yet withdrawn the 2022 Pis/Pasep.

The amount to be released is R$ 400 million and will be available for withdrawal until December 29 this year.

If the money is not withdrawn, it will return to Pis/Pasep accounts and can only be withdrawn on the next release calendar.

Money forgotten in Pis/Pasep totals R$ 208 million; see if you are entitled

In 2022, around 320,000 public and private sector workers have a second opportunity to withdraw the Pis/Pasep salary bonus for 2019. According to a survey by the Public Ministry of Labor and Social Security, the amounts not withdrawn amount to approximately BRL 208 million.

The withdrawal of forgotten values ​​in Pis/Pasep began to be released in March 31st and will be available for withdrawal until December 29th.

Those who do not withdraw the money by the deadline will only be able to access the money in the next release cycle, scheduled to take place next year.

How to receive forgotten money on Pis/Pasep

Workers, both in the public and private sectors, need to make a reissue request to receive the value of Pis or Pasep for the year 2019.

Those who have not withdrawn the payment in the year or 2020 need to carry out this procedure to be entitled to withdraw the money.

The request can be made in person or remotely. Check out:

For in-person requests, simply go to one of the regional units of the Ministry of Labor with a photo ID and CPF and inform that you want to receive the 2019 Pis or Pasep.

In the case of remote assistance, requests for reissue must be made by e-mail [email protected], putting the acronym of the state in which the worker lives in the place of “uf”.

In both cases, an inquiry will be made and, upon verifying the existence of amounts to be transferred, the worker may choose to withdraw all the forgotten deposits or only a part of it.

With the reissue request approved, the money will be released through the usual payment channels and can be withdrawn until December 29th.

If the withdrawal is not made, it will be necessary to make a new request for reissue in the next payment schedule of Pis/Pasep, still to be released by the Federal Government.

More Economy news

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags