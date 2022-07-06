First TIM 5G users will have free access to broadband navigation

posted on 06/07/2022 05:58 / updated 06/07/2022 05:59



In an interview with Correio, the CEO of Tim in Brazil, Alberto Griselli, evaluates the entry of 5G in the market. – (credit: BRUNO RYFER / TIM DISCLOSURE)

Tim’s CEO in Brazil, Alberto Griselli, said that the reduction in the Tax on Circulation of Goods (ICMS) rate will be passed on to the consumer, but avoided citing dates. The statement took place at a meeting with journalists on the eve of the start of 5G operations in Brasília, where the company reaches the first day of operation of the fifth generation of broadband with 100 antennas working in 16 administrative regions of the Federal District.

Without going into details, Griselli said that consumers will have a reduction in pre- and post-paid plans as a result of Complementary Law 194/22, which limits the collection of ICMS on fuel, electricity, communications and public transport to the rate applied to goods in general. Without listing the actions, the president also highlighted that the first 5G users will have free access to broadband navigation.

From midnight this Wednesday (7/6), the first day of 5G generation, 100 antennas of the company’s mobile telephony in the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) band will be activated in Brasília, guaranteeing a speed ten times greater than than 4G navigation. The service signal will be, as provided for in the bidding notice for the new technology, in the most advanced version, 5G standalone (SA). Therefore, at least 4% of Tim’s more than 580,000 customers who have 5G-compatible devices will be able to access broadband.

Counting on the users of Oi Mobile – bought by TIM -, this number reaches more than one million users, but the proportion is the same. The company purchased equipment and a letter from customers, but Oi’s business partners were not incorporated into the business. “There are no more Oi customers. They are now Tim’s clients”, defined Griselli.

The start of operation in the DF already has the activation of 100 antennas – which is equivalent to more than 2.5 times the initial regulatory minimum required by the rules of the 5G Auction – and reaches 50% of the population of the federal capital. In the next 60 days, another 64 antennas will be activated, reaching 65% of the population covered.

In a meeting with journalists in the federal capital, Griselli said that new customers will be able to subscribe to the 5G plans free of charge for the next three months, valid for another 12 months, with an additional allowance of 20 to 50 gigabytes (GB), added to the data from the previous plan. . At the end of the test period, the company speculates an additional amount of R$ 20 as a readjustment, with 50 gigs available.

And as attractions, the company intends to compete strongly with the youth audience, offering games from the basic package and access to Amazon Prime Video for prepaid plans. TIM’s 5G SA – or standalone – technology will be available from Wednesday in the main regions of the Federal District such as Águas Claras, Asa Norte, Asa Sul, Ceilândia, Cruzeiro, Gama, Guará, Lago Norte, Lago Sul, Noroeste, Recanto das Emas, Samambaia, Santa Maria, Industry and Supply Sector, Taguatinga and Vicente Pires.

In an interview with Mailthe CEO of Tim in Brazil, Alberto Griselli, evaluates the entry of 5G in the market.

Who will be able to access 5G in the Federal District?

Who has a phone compatible with the new technology. You don’t need a new chip, just enable the service. The offer is initially available in Brasília and the user can activate it through all the operator’s service channels.

How will 5G impact the lives of TIM users immediately?

The arrival of the new broadband has an immediate impact with the offer of greater speed and quality of service. A third expected impact is the possibility of using services such as cloud gaming, which today are delegated to consumption models at home and which today we are able to transfer to mobility. We are going to offer a cloud of gamers and a streaming service to users, but we understand that there are difficulties with migration, the main one of which is notoriously having a 5G device.

What is the profile of the public that will have access to 5G today?

They are those who are interested in 5G primarily, in the pilot project areas and other 16 administrative regions, rural areas will not have access. The 5G cell phone has an exchange curve that happens over time. As it is a new technology, today there is a smaller share of customers who have this phone in their hand, but we believe that there will be an accelerated growth for the adaptation of the consumer to 5G. Currently, this data is already expressive, about 40% of TIM’s sales correspond to 5G cell phones. It’s part of technology adoption.

Is it a project aimed at young people?

Yea! The gaming audience is quite popular, a service category, and more interested in trying out new services. Like any technology, it reaches the top of the social pyramid first, mainly due to the cost of the terminal. As the scale increases, so does access, prices become cheaper.

And how much do you estimate grow?

Our objective is always to grow and, in this case, we believe not in growth in numbers, but in market. The number of lines is an indicator of volume, while revenue-share is an indicator of value – i.e. the total amount of revenue generated by the sale of goods and services among stakeholders or contributors. We are in the perspective of growing beyond the market. We are going to start the operation with 100 antennas in the DF and we have another 64 in the licensing phase. In addition, we are ready to operate in all cities in the country. For this reason, among other reasons, we believe that the valuation of the market and our shares will soon jump from R$13 to R$18.