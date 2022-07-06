Flamengo gives up on signing striker Luis Henrique

Flamengo tried to hire striker Luis Henrique, from Olympique de Marseille, France. However, after reaching an agreement with the player and the staff, Rubro-Negro chose to withdraw from the negotiation after not reaching a common denominator with the French club.

Flamengo presented the loan proposal with an option to buy, but Olympique demanded the mandatory purchase at the end of the contract. This was the only clause that hindered the happy ending of the negotiation. In this way, the carioca club gave up on hiring Luis Henrique and remains attentive to the market for another reinforcement in the sector.

The young striker aroused the interest of Flamengo, which started negotiations with the traditional strategy: starting conversations with the player and the staff. After the positive nod, Rubro-Negro opened negotiations with Olympique, which already had a proposal from Botafogo, a club that revealed Luis Henrique.

During this period, the parties were close, however, the clause requiring mandatory purchase at the end of the contract did not please the red-blacks, who opted to withdraw from the negotiation. Luis Henrique is on the ‘negotiable’ list of the French club and, therefore, the preference is the definitive sale or loan with the obligation to buy.

Meanwhile, Botafogo remained firm in the negotiation and, despite knowing Flamengo’s interest, did not give up on the player and consolidated contact with the French club in the hope of repatriating the calf. It is worth noting that Botafogo had a different strategy and dealt directly with Olympique.

Flamengo, in turn, with the withdrawal of the signing of Luis Henrique, returns to the market to hire a striker in this transfer window, mainly due to the injury of Bruno Henrique, who will be out of the field until mid-2023.