Flamengo has absences for game against Tolima, for Libertadores – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Rubro-Negro has some reinforcements back, but two athletes are out of the match

Flamengo enters the field soon, against Tolima (COL), in search of classification to the quarterfinals of Libertadores da América. Rubro-Negro suffers from the absences of Diego Alves and Bruno Henrique, who are out of this Wednesday’s match (06).

Diego Alves returned to feel pain in the pubis and is treating the problem in the region. Bruno Henrique, on the other hand, underwent knee surgery, due to a multi-ligament injury at the site, and will only return to the pitch around June 2023.

Despite the two absences, Dorival Júnior celebrates the return of important athletes, such as Rodrigo Caio, who recovered from tendonitis in his knee. In addition to him, Willian Arão is again related, as well as Fabrício Bruno and Matheus França, who were with Covid-19.

As said, Rodrigo Caio returns to the related list, but must be a reserve. Dorival Júnior opted to put David Luiz and Léo Pereira as starters in the upcoming clash. The aim is to give shirt 3 more rest, so that the athlete recovers 100% and does not have a new physical problem.

Flamengo and Tolima enter the field at 21:30 (Brasília time) this Wednesday (06). The match will be played at Maracanã, valid for the second and decisive game of the round of 16 of the Libertadores da América. The first leg ended 1-0 for Fla, who play for a draw to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament.