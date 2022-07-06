Flexible flights to Natal or Fortaleza from R$230 round trip

We found flexible flights to Fortaleza or Natal at great prices, from just R$230 round trip, taxes included. The lowest value is for traveling in June 2023, but there are good prices from September this year.

The lowest values ​​for Natal are for departures from Goiânia for R$ 257, but there are airline tickets departing Belo Horizonte for R$ 382, ​​Brasília for R$ 385 and São Paulo and other cities from R$ 403. All prices are for round trip flights, with taxes included.

For Fortaleza, the lowest fares are for departures from Recife for R$ 230, but there are airline tickets departing from Belém for R$ 253, from Brasília for R$ 422 and from São Paulo and other cities from R$ 415. All prices are for round trip flights, with taxes included.

To find the ticket click on the link below, choose the origin, select the month and date of travel. Check the rules and purchase links in the post table and enjoy!

Flexible flights to Natal (RN)

OriginPeriodPriceLink
AracajuSep/22-Jun/23BRL 607Buy here
BethlehemSep/22-Jun/23BRL 641Buy here
Belo HorizonteSep/22-Jun/23BRL 382Buy here
Good viewSep/22-Jun/23BRL 1,088Buy here
BrasiliaSep/22-Jun/23BRL 385Buy here
Large fieldSep/22-Jun/23BRL 721Buy here
cuiabáSep/22-Jun/23BRL 474Buy here
CuritibaSep/22-Jun/23BRL 430Buy here
FlorianopolisSep/22-Jun/23BRL 514Buy here
StrengthSep/22-Jun/23BRL 348Buy here
goiâniaSep/22-Jun/23BRL 257Buy here
João PessoaSep/22-Jun/23BRL 943Buy here
MacapáSep/22-Jun/23BRL 857Buy here
MaceióSep/22-Jun/23BRL 911Buy here
manausSep/22-Jun/23BRL 407Buy here
palmsSep/22-Jun/23BRL 704Buy here
Porto AlegreSep/22-Jun/23BRL 450Buy here
Porto VelhoSep/22-Jun/23BRL 942Buy here
RecifeSep/22-Jun/23BRL 202Buy here
White RiverSep/22-Jun/23BRL 1,085Buy here
Rio de JaneiroSep/22-Jun/23BRL 531Buy here
saviorSep/22-Jun/23BRL 403Buy here
São LuísSep/22-Jun/23BRL 865Buy here
Sao PauloSep/22-Jun/23BRL 403Buy here
TeresinaSep/22-Jun/23BRL 459Buy here
VictorySep/22-Jun/23BRL 547Buy here

Flexible flights to Fortaleza (CE)

OriginPeriodPriceLink
AracajuSep/22-Jun/23BRL 1,133Buy here
BethlehemSep/22-Jun/23BRL 253Buy here
Belo HorizonteSep/22-Jun/23BRL 498Buy here
Good viewSep/22-Jun/23BRL 891Buy here
BrasiliaSep/22-Jun/23BRL 422Buy here
Large fieldSep/22-Jun/23BRL 689Buy here
cuiabáSep/22-Jun/23BRL 576Buy here
CuritibaSep/22-Jun/23BRL 611Buy here
FlorianopolisSep/22-Jun/23BRL 555Buy here
goiâniaSep/22-Jun/23BRL 480Buy here
João PessoaSep/22-Jun/23BRL 812Buy here
MacapáSep/22-Jun/23BRL 519Buy here
MaceióSep/22-Jun/23BRL 380Buy here
manausSep/22-Jun/23BRL 537Buy here
ChristmasSep/22-Jun/23BRL 375Buy here
palmsSep/22-Jun/23BRL 704Buy here
Porto AlegreSep/22-Jun/23BRL 668Buy here
Porto VelhoSep/22-Jun/23BRL 700Buy here
RecifeSep/22-Jun/23BRL 230Buy here
White RiverSep/22-Jun/23BRL 770Buy here
Rio de JaneiroSep/22-Jun/23BRL 433Buy here
saviorSep/22-Jun/23BRL 303Buy here
São LuísSep/22-Jun/23BRL 293Buy here
Sao PauloSep/22-Jun/23BRL 415Buy here
TeresinaSep/22-Jun/23BRL 344Buy here
VictorySep/22-Jun/23BRL 521Buy here

How do Flexible Flights work?

Flexible Promo flights are a novelty in the Brazilian market created by 123milhas, currently the largest online travel agency in Brazil. In this modality, the traveler saves by buying the round-trip air ticket well in advance, outside of some periods with very high demand, such as some days in December, January, July and on national holidays or festive dates and events.

The ticket will be issued preferably for the date indicated. But it can also be booked a day before or after, always keeping the desired stay (number of days at destination). For example, if you request a one-way ticket on the 10th and return on the 20th, the one-way ticket will be issued preferably on those days, or on the 9th and 19th (days before), or 11th and 21st (days after). In addition, it is not possible to choose the airline and the time of the flight, which may have a stopover or connection.

Preferably, up to 45 days before the trip, the company will send the flight data. But, in some cases, confirmation can be made exceptionally up to 10 days before the departure date. Cancellation is free within 7 days of purchase. Afterwards, the fine will be 20% until the ticket is issued. Once the ticket has been issued, the amount paid will no longer be refunded, as it is a promotional fare. Therefore, if you can no longer travel, it is necessary to formalize the cancellation before the ticket is issued.

The fares charged on Flexible Promo Flights are real prices that have already been marketed by airlines in recent months. There is nothing magical or outlandish. One of the central points that make this type of product possible is the purchase of the ticket and round trip well in advance and some negotiations made by the company.

An important detail: wait for confirmation of travel dates to book your accommodation or buy tours and tickets. Or book options with free cancellation and change. In the case of domestic travel, there is the option of booking flexible packages that already include accommodation and also offer incredible rates. In this case, you don’t have to worry about booking the hotel.

How is the luggage on Flexible Flights?

You will be entitled to a carry-on bag weighing up to 10 kg to be accommodated in the plane’s luggage, plus a bag or backpack, as required by law on domestic and international flights. If you wish to purchase checked baggage, you must contact the airline directly to purchase it, after issuing the ticket.

Flexible flights with children

  • Babies up to 1 year and 11 months: Theuntil the return date of the trip, they do not pay. However, be sure to inform the baby’s data (full name and date of birth) in the “Travel form”.
  • Children from 2 years: for children from 2 years old, it is necessary to purchase a flight equal to an adult.

Flexible flights with groups

123miles guarantees the issuance of up to 4 people flying together on the same flights. For groups with 5 or more people, there may be division into different flights, if the company is not able to allocate them all together.

