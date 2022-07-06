Flexible flights to Natal or Fortaleza from R$230 round trip

We found flexible flights to Fortaleza or Natal at great prices, from just R$230 round trip, taxes included. The lowest value is for traveling in June 2023, but there are good prices from September this year.

The lowest values ​​for Natal are for departures from Goiânia for R$ 257, but there are airline tickets departing Belo Horizonte for R$ 382, ​​Brasília for R$ 385 and São Paulo and other cities from R$ 403. All prices are for round trip flights, with taxes included.

For Fortaleza, the lowest fares are for departures from Recife for R$ 230, but there are airline tickets departing from Belém for R$ 253, from Brasília for R$ 422 and from São Paulo and other cities from R$ 415. All prices are for round trip flights, with taxes included.

To find the ticket click on the link below, choose the origin, select the month and date of travel. Check the rules and purchase links in the post table and enjoy!

Flexible flights to Natal (RN)

Origin Period Price Link Aracaju Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 607 Buy here Bethlehem Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 641 Buy here Belo Horizonte Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 382 Buy here Good view Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 1,088 Buy here Brasilia Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 385 Buy here Large field Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 721 Buy here cuiabá Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 474 Buy here Curitiba Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 430 Buy here Florianopolis Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 514 Buy here Strength Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 348 Buy here goiânia Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 257 Buy here João Pessoa Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 943 Buy here Macapá Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 857 Buy here Maceió Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 911 Buy here manaus Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 407 Buy here palms Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 704 Buy here Porto Alegre Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 450 Buy here Porto Velho Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 942 Buy here Recife Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 202 Buy here White River Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 1,085 Buy here Rio de Janeiro Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 531 Buy here savior Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 403 Buy here São Luís Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 865 Buy here Sao Paulo Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 403 Buy here Teresina Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 459 Buy here Victory Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 547 Buy here

Flexible flights to Fortaleza (CE)

Origin Period Price Link Aracaju Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 1,133 Buy here Bethlehem Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 253 Buy here Belo Horizonte Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 498 Buy here Good view Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 891 Buy here Brasilia Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 422 Buy here Large field Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 689 Buy here cuiabá Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 576 Buy here Curitiba Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 611 Buy here Florianopolis Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 555 Buy here goiânia Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 480 Buy here João Pessoa Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 812 Buy here Macapá Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 519 Buy here Maceió Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 380 Buy here manaus Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 537 Buy here Christmas Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 375 Buy here palms Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 704 Buy here Porto Alegre Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 668 Buy here Porto Velho Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 700 Buy here Recife Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 230 Buy here White River Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 770 Buy here Rio de Janeiro Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 433 Buy here savior Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 303 Buy here São Luís Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 293 Buy here Sao Paulo Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 415 Buy here Teresina Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 344 Buy here Victory Sep/22-Jun/23 BRL 521 Buy here

How do Flexible Flights work?

Flexible Promo flights are a novelty in the Brazilian market created by 123milhas, currently the largest online travel agency in Brazil. In this modality, the traveler saves by buying the round-trip air ticket well in advance, outside of some periods with very high demand, such as some days in December, January, July and on national holidays or festive dates and events.

The ticket will be issued preferably for the date indicated. But it can also be booked a day before or after, always keeping the desired stay (number of days at destination). For example, if you request a one-way ticket on the 10th and return on the 20th, the one-way ticket will be issued preferably on those days, or on the 9th and 19th (days before), or 11th and 21st (days after). In addition, it is not possible to choose the airline and the time of the flight, which may have a stopover or connection.

Preferably, up to 45 days before the trip, the company will send the flight data. But, in some cases, confirmation can be made exceptionally up to 10 days before the departure date. Cancellation is free within 7 days of purchase. Afterwards, the fine will be 20% until the ticket is issued. Once the ticket has been issued, the amount paid will no longer be refunded, as it is a promotional fare. Therefore, if you can no longer travel, it is necessary to formalize the cancellation before the ticket is issued.

The fares charged on Flexible Promo Flights are real prices that have already been marketed by airlines in recent months. There is nothing magical or outlandish. One of the central points that make this type of product possible is the purchase of the ticket and round trip well in advance and some negotiations made by the company.

An important detail: wait for confirmation of travel dates to book your accommodation or buy tours and tickets. Or book options with free cancellation and change. In the case of domestic travel, there is the option of booking flexible packages that already include accommodation and also offer incredible rates. In this case, you don’t have to worry about booking the hotel.

How is the luggage on Flexible Flights?

You will be entitled to a carry-on bag weighing up to 10 kg to be accommodated in the plane’s luggage, plus a bag or backpack, as required by law on domestic and international flights. If you wish to purchase checked baggage, you must contact the airline directly to purchase it, after issuing the ticket.

Flexible flights with children

Babies up to 1 year and 11 months: The until the return date of the trip, they do not pay. However, be sure to inform the baby’s data (full name and date of birth) in the “Travel form”.

The Children from 2 years: for children from 2 years old, it is necessary to purchase a flight equal to an adult.

Flexible flights with groups

123miles guarantees the issuance of up to 4 people flying together on the same flights. For groups with 5 or more people, there may be division into different flights, if the company is not able to allocate them all together.

