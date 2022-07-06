Fluminense will increase security for the game against Ceará

Aware of the importance of next Saturday’s game, when Fred will make his last exhibition as a professional player, Fluminense’s board will increase the security force for the match at Maracanã, against Ceará. O NETFLU found that the number of stewards (security guards at the edge of the field) will be increased by 50% compared to usual.

O NETFLU reported last Monday that a group of more than 100 fans was already organizing to discuss whether it was worth trying to invade the pitch and give Fred one last hug..

An eventual invasion of the pitch could bring huge losses to Fluminense, both technically and financially. If that happens, the club runs the risk of being penalized with the loss of field orders.

The caution of the board, in addition to the question of possible invasion of the field of play, is also due to the certainty of a large audience. All tickets destined for tricolors were sold out during the exclusive period for members.

Apart from the steuards, there will also be the usual security of the Military Police, as in all sporting events.