“For the immediate termination of the contract…”; Leila receives last-minute proposal to sell goalkeeper and subject ‘leaks’ on the web

Palmeiras today (6) will face Club Cerro Porteño to define the classification aiming at the quarter finals of the Copa Libertadores da América. As they won the first confrontation by 3 x 0, Verdão has a great advantage to start the game at home, but care is little when it comes to the international tournament that the São Paulo club knows very well.

Off the field, information provided by journalist Jorge Nicola has drawn attention. The commentator revealed that Verdão refused a proposal from the Maritime to sell the goalkeeper Vinícius Silvestre. The values ​​offered by the Portuguese are around 500 thousand euros (BRL 2.7 million at the current price).

“Verdão has turned down an official offer for Vinícius Silvestre in recent days. Goalkeeper who is currently the third option for the position. Absolute starter is Weverton, Marcelo Lomba appears as an immediate reserve, soon after Vinícius Silvestre, 28 years old, athlete revealed at the base of Verdão (…)”, said Nicola.

The journalist continued talking about the matter: “(…) The interested party was Marítimo, from Portugal, who considered paying 500 thousand euros for the immediate termination of the contract. The idea was to hire Vinícius and make him the starting goalkeeper of Marítimo for the season that is about to start in Portugal (…)”, added the commentator before concluding.

“(…) Palmeiras received the offer, thanked the contract, but assured that he will not sell Vinícius Silvestre, despite the guy being the third goalkeeper and not having entered the field in the current season. The last time he played was last season, when he played 10 games. Palmeiras’ idea is to prepare them for the not too distant future by making Vinícius Silvestre the first-choice goalkeeper (…)”, said Nicola.