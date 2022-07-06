Former Brusque striker asks for help to treat advanced cancer

Former Brusque striker, 30-year-old Aldair da Silva, is battling advanced skin cancer. The football player, who played for the quadricolor in 2014 and 2017, needs financial help to pay for the treatment, which is not covered by the Unified Health System (SUS).

As disclosed, due to the stage of the disease, treatment needs to be started as soon as possible. Four cycles of immunotherapy are needed, each costing about R$60,000.

The family has already filed a lawsuit to get the SUS to cover the treatment, but it is necessary to start immunotherapy as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Aldair is unable to work and has had large expenses with travel, exams and general expenses.

How to help

It is possible to contribute to Aldair’s treatment with any amount. To do so, simply make a donation using the Pix key: CPF 082.0008.99-08, in the name of Aldair da Silva.

Joinville Esporte Clube, the team where the striker was revealed in the base category, sympathized with the case and publicized the campaign on its social networks.

Joinville Esporte Clube is in solidarity and joins the current to help our calf Aldair. The striker revealed by the tricolor base categories recently discovered cancer and needs to start treatment soon, not covered by SUS.#HelpOAlda pic.twitter.com/U9qVUH3uMY — JEC (@jec_online) July 5, 2022

Passage through Brusque

The former football player is from Joinville and had two spells at Brusque. Over the years of 2014 and 2017 he played in 19 matches with the tricolor shirt and scored four goals.

Read too:

– Brusque City Hall holds public consultation on public transport for future concession model

– “Operação Acalento”: suspect of rape of vulnerable in Brusque is arrested in SP

– Professor at the IFC in Brusque files a request for the impeachment of two councilors for breach of decorum

– Former Minister of the Environment Marina Silva speaks out about the case of environmentalists who were attacked in SC

– Vera Fischer returns to Blumenau to celebrate 55 years of career