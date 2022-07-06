Former Burger King Store Found Behind Mall Wall

posted on 05/07/2022 18:03



An old Burger King store was located intact behind a wall by employees of a mall in Delaware, in the United States.

With a vintage decor and a fully preserved space, the discovery of the restaurant forgotten in the mall’s structures Concord Mall was shared on social media.





The mall’s general manager, Tom Dahlke, said in an interview with the American broadcaster WPVI-TV who was unaware of the store’s existence until photos of the location were taken and presented to the mall’s directors. “It’s really cool. When I saw it for the first time, I was impressed too,” she said.

Dahlke also said that he has no information on how long the restaurant has been abandoned because the company responsible for managing the mall took over the administration of the place in January 2020.

Another Twitter user shared a video from the same location stating that she already knew the old store for having used it as a warehouse for a seasonal job she carried out at the mall in 2019, revealing that the former management company of the shopping center knew of the existence. from the restaurant.

Lmao that was literally my storage room back in 2019 pic.twitter.com/c8RUILLZmK — Lizard (@loserskwaddd) June 28, 2022

The store has now received visits from engineers, entrepreneurs and officials from New Castle County, for an assessment of the infrastructure and possible business opportunities.

According to Tom Dahlke, the site occupied by the former Burger King will be available for rent soon. However, he stated that the episode was almost time travel.

“It’s nice to have something so nostalgic here in the building. We hope to rent it and have it occupied soon,” he said.