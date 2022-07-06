Former JEC player asks for help to treat advanced cancer

Former JEC player, 30-year-old Aldair da Silva, is battling advanced skin cancer. The athlete was revealed by Joinville and had his last for the tricolor between 2016 and 2018, he needs financial help to pay for the treatment, which is not covered by the Unified Health System (SUS).

As disclosed, due to the stage of the disease, treatment needs to be started as soon as possible. Four cycles of immunotherapy are needed, each costing about R$60,000.

The family has already filed a lawsuit to get the SUS to cover the treatment, but it is necessary to start immunotherapy as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Aldair is unable to work and has had large expenses with travel, exams and general expenses.

How to help

It is possible to contribute to Aldair’s treatment with any amount. To do so, simply make a donation using the Pix key: CPF 082.0008.99-08, in the name of Aldair da Silva.

Joinville Esporte Clube, the team where the striker was revealed in the base category, sympathized with the case and publicized the campaign on its social networks.

Joinville Esporte Clube is in solidarity and joins the current to help our calf Aldair. The striker revealed by the tricolor base categories recently discovered cancer and needs to start treatment soon, not covered by SUS.#HelpOAlda pic.twitter.com/U9qVUH3uMY — JEC (@jec_online) July 5, 2022

