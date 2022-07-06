France wants to completely nationalize the energy sector, announces prime minister

Élisabeth Borne also stated that Macron gave her the mission to migrate France towards an ecological and sustainable energy matrix.

support the 247

ICL

247 – French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne said on Wednesday (6) that President Emmanuel Macron has given her the mission of completely nationalizing the country’s energy sector.

The objective, announced Borne, is to abandon fossil fuels, such as gasoline and diesel, migrating to an ecological and sustainable energy matrix. “We want to be the first great nation to move away from fossil fuels,” the prime minister said, according to French newspaper Le Figaro, speaking of “an ecology of progress”.

“The ecological conversion involves nuclear energy, a carbon-free and sovereign energy”, he added, assuring that the energy sector must be under the strategic control of the State, being “100% renationalized”.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Meanwhile in Brazil…

While France discusses the nationalization of the energy production sector, Brazil, under the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), follows the opposite trend, of handing over strategic areas for the country to the private sector.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

In June, Bolsonaro successfully sold Eletrobras for R$33.7 billion. The delivery of the company will result in the price of energy for Brazilians to guarantee the return to private shareholders, who are already billionaires, such as Jorge Paulo Lemann, for example, one of the largest shareholders of Eletrobras.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Another desire of Bolsonaro is to privatize Petrobras, but he himself recognizes that “this is hardly going to go ahead”.

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING