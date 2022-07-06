From the rosary to the “porópópó”: Vítor Pereira lives a historic night with Corinthians | Corinthians

For the game in Argentina, Vítor Pereira did not have Maycon, Fagner, Renato Augusto, Gustavo Mosquito, Adson and Júnior Moraes, in addition to having a Willian with shoulder pain on the bench.

With an entire team almost out, the Portuguese climbed a balanced and more defensive Corinthians on the field. The team knew how to suffer until taking the decision to penalties.

Before the charges, Vítor Pereira’s faith appeared. The broadcast of the match caught the Corinthians coach kissing a rosary on his neck.

Religious, something he has shown since he arrived at the club, the coach saw everything in anguish on the edge of the field.

With his faith, he saw Cássio take two penalties, top scorer Benedetto isolate and miss the second on the night and Gil, a defender who had not played for four matches, scored the decisive and “crying” charge (goalkeeper Rossi even touches the ball).

– It’s a lot of passion, the ability to know how to suffer. And go, Corinthians! – Vítor said, after the match.

With the euphoria of the classification, Vítor not only celebrated as a coach, but as a fan. Alongside the youth from the base, such as Biro, Xavier and company, the Portuguese even made the famous “poró-pó-pó” of the Corinthians fans, facing the sector where more than 2,500 of them celebrated the vacancy.

Asked after the press conference if he had really done the choreography with the players, Vítor said “yes, I did”. But before, in the interview, he talked about the strength of the fans:

– We appreciate the support of our fans, of everyone who came to support from start to finish, for all Corinthians fans who are in Brazil, our thanks.

Now, Corinthians awaits the winner of the duel between Flamengo and Tolima, this Wednesday, to find out who they face in the quarterfinals. Before, for the Brasileirão, they face Rubro-Negro, on Sunday, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

