Futures Ibovespa operates in decline, following the USA; dollar rises again

The Ibovespa futures operates lower at the beginning of the pre-market this Wednesday (6). At 9:20 am (Brasília time), the contract of the main Brazilian stock exchange index for August dropped 0.47%, to 98,995 points, following what is seen in the United States.

Before the American stock market opens, futures there have a slight downward trend – with the Dow Jones down 0.30%, the S&P 500 0.43% and the Nasdaq, 0.59%.

There, investors continue to monitor the chances of a recession, which has been seen as growing. Investors, this Wednesday, await the publication of the June PMIs for the services sector and composed of the S&P 500, at 10:45 am, and the non-manufacturing PMI of the ISM, at 11:00 am. At this last time, there is also the release of the JOLTs job offer for May.

In addition, there is also the release of the minutes of the last Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC, its acronym in English) of the Federal Reserve, at 3 pm.

“The minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting will be examined to obtain information on the state of the economy and the efforts of the American central bank to control inflation through interest rate increases”, comment XP Investimentos analysts in their report. morning call. “The US stock market has seen a slight rally in recent days, with some investors changing their views on the aggressiveness of the central bank’s tightening as economic growth and consumer sentiment weakened.”

In the US premarket, US treasury bonds maturing in ten years have their rates falling 2.4 basis points to 2.787%.

In Europe, the trend is up, with the indexes partially recovering from the considerable drops the day before – after a battery of weak data raised fears that the economy of the old continent will retreat in 2022. Earlier, there was the publication there. that in May, over there, European Union retail sales grew 0.2%, compared to a consensus of 0.4%.

Also recovering in today’s trading session is the price of a barrel of oil, with Brent advancing 1.68% to US$ 104.50.

The main Asian indices, finally, all closed down, reversing the signal from this Tuesday’s trading session. Japan’s Nikkei dropped 1.20%; mainland China’s Shaghai, 1.43%; Hong Kong’s HSI, 1.22%; and Kospi, from South Korea, 2.13%.

“New announcements of mass testing in China to contain the contagion of Covid-19 have fueled fears about the impact of possible lockdowns (lockdowns) on the consumption of petroleum derivatives”, says XP Investimentos.

Iron ore, however, rose 1.84% at the Chinese port of Dalian, at US$111.31 a ton.

In Brazil, future Ibovespa reflects PEC of benefits

In the local scenario, investors continue to monitor the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Benefits, which has been weighing on the performance of the index, the dollar and interest rates.

“The vote on the PEC on Benefits in a special committee in the Chamber of Deputies was postponed in the early hours of this Wednesday, after a request for views”, explain XP analysts. “Before the postponement, the rapporteur of the proposal, Danilo Forte (União Brasil-CE), even read his final report, maintaining the text approved in the Senate (which foresees a fiscal cost of R$ 41.25 billion outside the spending ceiling) . The matter can be voted on in the commission (and perhaps in the plenary) as of Thursday”.

Despite the decline in the American interest rate curve, the Brazilian one points to another high day. The DI for January 2023 has its rate increasing by one basis point, to 13.73%, as well as the one for 2025, which goes to 12.84%. The DI rates for 2027 and 2029, in turn, both rise two points, to 12.78% and 12.92%.

The commercial dollar once again advanced against the real, with a rise of 0.38%, at R$5.409 in purchases and R$5.410 in sales.

Technical Analysis with Pam Semezzato, from Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“After breaking the 100,000 point support, it still hasn’t shown good breakout continuity to confirm the downtrend. However, it also did not show strength in the purchase, holding on in this region that is a fight. Still in a widening formation, yesterday it tested the widening line for the third time and left a candle that suggests buying today if yesterday’s high is broken.”

Dollar

“It is still very strong in the upward movement, it broke the resistance of R$ 5,300 and continues with candles with good displacement and continuity. Yesterday it almost reached the first resistance point at BRL 5,500 and goes back to the price range that it worked for a long time (support BRL 5,300 and resistance BRL 6,100).”

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related