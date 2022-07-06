Gabriel Sater says he had a supernatural experience in ‘Pantanal’ | TV & Soap Operas

Reproduction / montage Trindade is Gabriel Sater’s character in the soap opera

Interpreter of Trindade in the current version of “Pantanal”, Gabriel Sater is very happy to act as the pawn who has a pact with the cramullion. The actor, son of Almir Sater, who played the character in the original version of the novel, in 1990, tells details of the production and claims that he went through a supernatural situation in one of the scenes in which Trindade is possessed.

Gabriel recalls that in the scene where he is next to Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa), choosing a horse for the silver saddle dispute with the brothers, a supernatural situation occurred when he changed to Trindade possessed.

“I was with a horse in that relationship with him, normal. Then the cramulão pulls over, I change my frequency, my whole body issue changes, my intensity changes. At the time the horse neighed in the middle of the scene, you know? I didn’t believe it. The horse was quiet”, he says.

The actor says the change in energy in the scene may have affected the situation. “All that energy, you know? You see how energies shouldn’t be forgotten, they’re very important. So much so that, every day before going on stage, I say a prayer, ask for protection, because I’m dealing with energies that I don’t know about”, he points out. . See the scene:

For him, animals are sensitive. Sater says that several times, working as a cramullion, some animal reacted. Gabriel still says that he heard several legends of the swamp and began to believe when he talked to peons to prepare.

“When I arrived in the Pantanal, I researched the pact with them on other issues. Many people said that the father would have made offerings to learn how to tame horses, deal with animals. Many people confided that they did it to tame animals”, he says.

And he prefers to believe in the Pantanal stories. “This supernatural world has a lot that we don’t know. The more I know, the more I know that I know nothing”, he says, laughing.

The character, despite being mysterious and supernatural, brought many friendships to Gabriel. The actor praises Camila Morgado, who plays Irma, Trindade’s romantic interest in the novel adapted by Bruno Luperi.

For him, the actress is “fascinating, perfectionist, generous, kind and amazing”. Gabriel says that he admires the actress even more after meeting her in person. “Sometimes you’re a fan of the ‘legal entity’ and when you get to know the ‘physics’ it happens that you don’t have the enchantment. But with Camila it was different, I became even more of a fan of her, with the way she received me, treats, how generous she is, how we exchange”, he points out.

Gabriel says that he wrote six original songs during the production of the soap opera and that one of them was conceived through the character of Camila Morgado. “I wrote a song for her and for Irma, ‘Noite de Tempestade’, which I wrote with Sá, de Sá and Guarabyra. It worked, Camila loved the song, the production too and it became the couple’s song in the soap opera”, account.

Sater also says that the production allowed him to play the songs on stage and that they will soon be on the air in “Pantanal”. “One of them is coming and in honor of Marcos Palmeira, the name is ‘Curupira'”, he indicates.

From Marcos Palmeira, who plays Zé Leôncio, Gabriel also has several compliments and recalls that the artist and Irandhir Santos helped him to compose the character and gave tips on the scene.

“When I didn’t have a trainer, I turned to them for help. I have great affection for both of them. Working with them requires a high level, they are titans of dramaturgy”, he praises. For him, the actors are two “spectacular” figures.

Gabriel puts pressure on himself to deliver a good performance, precisely because he works with big names. “Each scene I play behind the scenes is an Everest. There are many difficulties and complexities, you have to listen all the time. I arrive ready in a ready way because many things are created in the scene. It’s an Everest a day”, he points out.

Irma and Trindade are successful on social networks

On the networks, there is even a shipp between the characters of Gabriel and Camila: Trirma. The actor says he is happy for the affection he receives from the fans. “It’s gratifying and we do it thinking they’ll like it. I’m always rooting for my side, my bias, Zé Lucas had chances, he doesn’t know what he wants, but I’m rooting for Trindade, who really wants her and has sincere love. It’s a down-to-earth love, it’s not a deification”, he praises when declaring his support for his relationship with Irma.

The actor guarantees that he does not know the end of Trindade. “They held back so I wouldn’t know, it’s distressing. My heart feels tight if I have to leave, it won’t be easy, but I’ll know how to deal with it. Camila knows the end, Irandhir doesn’t know, maybe he knows, I’m about to find out the end, I’m in that game of ‘go no go’. This final resolution I don’t know, I want to stay!”, he points out.

If the current Trindade has the end of the original version, in which he disappears and leaves Irma pregnant, Gabriel will feel bad. For him, the character is one of the most incredible he has done in his life. “I’m in a very worrying moment personally, because when the soap opera is over, it’s going to be very difficult because I’m loving doing it”, he laments.

Childhood dream

Reproduction/Globe – 06.06.2022 Gabriel and Almir Sater played the same role in both versions of ‘Pantanal’

At the time of the original version, Gabriel was 10 years old and passionate about the character and the mysteries surrounding the story of Trindade. “I loved the character and watched all the episodes. My mother was a little angry, because I was young and the schedule was bad, people without clothes walked by, but she let me because my father was on television and I wanted to watch it, even more than my father is my biggest hero and idol”, he says.

He says that the pact, the viola and the romance with Irma were the aspects that most fascinated him. “I liked the character, I was even sad when he left. My father calmed me down, said it was another beautiful project, and I went after him in the production of ‘Ana Raio e Zé Trovão’, I loved that soap opera”, he recalls.

The dream was so big that Gabriel got excited for the tests as soon as the production launched. The actor remembers that he was looking for an invitation to a test since the article on “Fantástico”, in September 2020. “I was super excited and tried to audition. It happened on the day I was going to go on a honeymoon-style trip with my wife, in November 2020. We canceled the trip, the reservations, because it was a dream of mine and my wife, to make this soap opera”, he says.

Almir Sater helped to compose the current character

Reproduction / Instagram Gabriel Sater had his father’s help

The father, who was successful with the pawn in 1990, gave Gabriel tips to compose the pawn. He says he went after Almir during the testing season. “Before passing the test, I probed him for information, asking what moved Trindade to him, I collected everything, I created a book for my character with study and I read it before going on the scene”, he delivers.

Gabriel says he intensified his research with his father after passing the test, especially when he read the scene in which he played the guitar duel with Almir. “I went to the swamp some 40 days before the scene, slept in the hammock, lived with the pedestrians, understood the biome, the customs, remembered everything from my childhood, reconnected with my father and composed the duel with him”, he says.

The duel, according to Gabriel, was mounted for 70 days alongside his father. “Every day we played a little, composed, arranged the duel and, when it was ready, we were very happy. I prepared a lot because I am a violinist and I dedicated myself a lot to be a virtuoso on the viola like my father”, he recalls.

Challenges on the scene

Reproduction / Globe Gabriel Sater studied viola with his father

For Gabriel, the biggest challenge on stage was learning to play the viola like a good guitar player. But unlike Trindade, the actor did not make a pact with the cramullion. “I wanted to play very well, without thinking and I play live, there’s nothing dubbed”, he points out.

Of the other difficulties, Gabriel mentions having something that differentiates him from his father. “The difficulty was for it to have my fingerprint and it was true, pantaneiro, consistent with the story that my author talked to me and with what I believed”, he says.

The actor says that being ‘taken by the devil’ is also a challenge due to the intensity of the scene. He says he can’t let go of the character and thinks about scenes every time. “I lost nights of study practicing and very well supported by our casting coach, my coach before going to the soap opera”, he comments.

‘Amor de Índio’ became Jove and Juma’s track by accident







Gabriel, who is also on the soundtrack of the soap opera with the re-recording of “Amor de Índio”, by Beto Guedes, reveals that he made the recording for a project alongside maestro João Carlos Martins, unrelated to the soap opera, and by a request of the conductor. But as he was already in the cast, he decided to send it to the director.

“I sent my entire album and the music to the director, I knew it was very popular, but I sent it to have them, right? I didn’t bother the director, I didn’t want to be the ‘parish bore’, I kept my expectations low”, he recalls.

He says he was surprised to receive a call from Globo’s advisory asking him to make a statement about being on Jove and Juma’s track with the re-recording. “I started crying on the phone, I couldn’t believe it, so the music is already beautiful, it was swampland and with the brilliant and perfect conductor. Another dream come true in this beautiful and humble career”, he says.

Gabriel says that he anticipated the release of the song by a month due to requests from fans. “We were going to release it on June 25, the conductor’s birthday, but we had to anticipate and release it without the clip”, he says.

“I want to get some sleep”

For the future, Gabriel does not think about joining one work with the other. The actor claims he wants to get some sleep. “That’s all, I want to sleep and have a vacation. It’s been six years since I took a vacation with my wife,” he says.

But despite the need for a vacation, Gabriel doesn’t think about stopping for long. “I’m already programming a thousand new things. And then I hit the road, luckily Globo has released me for some events on the weekends, it’s been very important to me that I was really lacking in the shows, so I’m coming back now”, he concludes.