Gamer Cell Phone Price, Specifications and Features

There’s a new gaming smartphone on the market. Asus presented this Tuesday (5) the new Rog Phone 6 and Rog Phone 6 Pro, two devices for those who are serious about the task of playing games on a cell phone, confirming several rumors from the end of June. The term Rog in the name comes from the Republic of Gamer brand division.

As a highlight, the cell phones have high performance, a gigantic memory (which can reach 18 GB of RAM) and a cooling system that promises not to “fry” the player’s hand.

According to the Taiwanese brand, smartphones will be available worldwide soon and will cost from 999 euros (Rog Phone 6) and 1,149 euros (Rog Phone 6 Pro).

Rog Phone 6 (12GB RAM + 256GB Storage): €999

Rog Phone 6 (12GB RAM + 512GB Storage): 1,149 euros (about R$ 6,360)

Rog Phone 6 Pro (18GB RAM + 512GB Storage): 1,299 euros (about R$ 7,193)

Understanding the new Rog Phone 6 and Rog Phone 6 Pro

Rog Phone 6 and Rog Phone 6 Pro are very similar. The differential of the Pro version is a secondary screen on the back, which can be customized (you can change this display for notifications, for example). It may also have more memory and storage.

Unlike top-of-the-line cell phones, they have a conventional headphone jack and a USB-C port on the side — allowing you to play games while charging your phone.

Asus Rog Phone 6 Image: Disclosure

Another difference is that around the phone there are configurable buttons called AirTriggers. In a shooting game, for example, it is possible to determine that the side of the device triggers the firing of a weapon.

Both have a screen measuring 6.78 inches (17.22 centimeters) diagonally and weigh 239 grams.

One of the great differentials of the display is the variable refresh rate of up to 165 Hz (Hertz). In practice, the higher this rate, the more realistic a game’s graphics are.

Most current games are set to run at up to 144 Hz, but Asus said it has been working with developers to adapt titles to this new refresh rate.

The models also have the same processor, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. It is the most sophisticated processor on the market. With it, Asus says its image processing is 50% better compared to the Rog Phone 5, released last year.

Cooling and cameras

For the phone not to “fry”, Asus said to have created the Gamecool 6, a system that helps to better dissipate the accumulated heat for those who enjoy playing games for more than 30 minutes.

The manufacturer says that it has included a heat chamber that comprises practically the entire cell phone board so that there is no temperature concentration. The idea is to make cell phones work at the highest possible speed and without losing performance.

In heavy games, like Genshin Impact, the Taiwanese manufacturer promises a temperature of less than 40 ºC running at almost 60 fps (frames per second). Out of curiosity, body temperature is between 36 ºC and 37 ºCtherefore, for those who play, it should not feel much difference during the game.

As the main camera, there is a 50 MP Sony sensor (IMX766) accompanied by a 5 MP macro sensor and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, on the front, there is another 12 MP.

Both the Rog Phone 6 and the Rog Phone 6 Pro have a 6,000 mAh (milliampere hour) battery, which comes with a 65 Watt charger.

Accessories

As usual, Asus also announced a series of accessories that can be purchased to improve the smartphone experience.

The Aeroactive Cooler 6 is a device that, when docked to the phone, includes 4 physical buttons, as well as an additional cooling system.

Aeroactive Cooler 6, Asus accessory for Rog Phone adds buttons and more cooling for gaming phone Image: Disclosure

There is also a new version of the Kunai GamePad in white. It’s a controller that resembles the Nintendo Switch and makes it possible to play on Rog Phone 6 as on a portable console.

For those who like to play games with wireless headphones, Asus has announced the Rog Centra Wireless Pro. According to the brand, despite being wireless and having low latency (little delay in audio transmission), you can also use it wired via USB-C cable.

The company did not detail the price of the new accessories.