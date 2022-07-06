games now available for download

Attention Essential plan subscribers: July’s PS Plus games are now available for download. This month, Sony put Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan and Arcadeggedon in the line-up, games that can be redeemed until the day august 1st.

To guarantee the titles, just click on the links below, go to “Add to library” and that’s it! Download them below:

One of July’s PS Plus Games was tested a year ago by the MeuPS team. Arcadegeddon, which is in early access, is a mix of third-person shooter with arcade elements. It will now be part of the subscribers’ library.

Also new for July’s PS Plus will be the arrival of Stray at the Extra tier. As announced in the State of Play, the “cat game” will be part of the catalog from the 17th.

Learn more about July’s PS Plus games

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are up to one more and planning to attack not just our universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are out to save the day by bringing the four quantum masks together and bending the laws of reality. New skills? check. More playable characters? Yup. Alternative dimensions? But of course. Bosses too crazy? Certainly. As amazing as the previous ones? You can bet your denim shorts yes! Wait, will there be denim shorts in the game? Not in our universe!

The Dark Pictures Anthology — Man of Medan

In Man of Medan, five friends set sail on a diving trip that soon turns into something far more sinister… Embark on a terrifying journey aboard a ghost ship. Live a scary story with a friend online or up to five players offline. All playable characters can live or die. Your choices will determine their fate. Who will you save? Not. Play it. Alone.

Arcadegeddon

Gilly, the owner of a local arcade, is trying to save his business from a hidden megacorporation. To do this, he takes all the best arcade games and connects them together, creating a supergame. Unfortunately, the mega corporation Fun Fun Co. hacks the game and injects a virus into it. You and your friends need to save the game and the last arcade in your hometown.

Did you enjoy July’s PS Plus games? Comment below!