Gasoline price is expected to fall by more than 20%. What is the reduction by state?

The average price of gasoline in the country is expected to drop 21% – around R$ 1.55 per liter – due to tax reductions articulated between the government and Congress and also the impact of a decision by Minister André Mendonça, of the Federal Supreme Court ( STF). The estimate is from the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) and was released this Wednesday (6).

According to the MME, hydrated ethanol should be 6.3% cheaper on the national average, equivalent to R$ 0.31 per liter. Diesel and cooking gas should see more modest price reductions, of 1.7% and 2.3%, respectively, according to the ministry’s estimate.

On June 21, in a public hearing in the Chamber of Deputies, Minister Adolfo Sachsida had released another calculation, which predicted smaller price drops. The basis of comparison, at that time, was the average values ​​at the pumps in the week ended on June 11, before a readjustment in the Petrobras refineries.

The new estimate, in turn, starts from the average prices in the week ended on June 25th, which were higher because they already included the adjustment. Thus, the potential reduction is greater.

In addition, the new calculation does not consider the effects of the proposed amendment to Constitution 16/2022, known as PEC on Fuels, which provided for reimbursement by the Union to states that reduced the ICMS tax rate on diesel and cooking gas to zero and 12 % the hydrated ethanol tax.

The PEC on Fuels was abandoned by the government and replaced by PEC 1/2022, which months ago was dubbed “PEC Kamikaze” by the economic team. The proposal – already approved by the Senate and about to be voted on by the House – boosts social benefits and uses the figure of the state of emergency to circumvent electoral legislation and allow expenses of more than R$ 41 billion outside the spending ceiling.

The MME’s new estimate for the drop in gasoline, ethanol, diesel and LPG prices considers the impacts of the following measures:

implantation of a permanent ceiling of 17% or 18% for ICMS (state tax) on fuels, determined by Complementary Law 194;

(state tax) on fuels, determined by Complementary Law 194; reduction to zero of federal taxes (PIS/Pasep, Cofins and Cide) on gasoline and ethanol until December 31, 2022, also established by LCP 194; and

(PIS/Pasep, Cofins and Cide) on gasoline and ethanol until December 31, 2022, also established by LCP 194; and use of average price of the last 60 months as the basis for calculating the ICMS on gasoline, diesel and cooking gas.

The use of the 60-month average in the calculation of ICMS on fuels was determined by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) André Mendonça, in a preliminary decision in the Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) 7164.

Although LCP 194 determined the use of this average only for the ICMS on diesel, Mendonça extended it to other fuels. The states contest the decision, and asked Minister Gilmar Mendes that it be suspended.

In March 2021, a government decree had already permanently zeroed federal taxes on the 13-kilogram cylinder of cooking gas. In March of this year, LCP 192 reduced to zero, until December 31, the federal taxes on diesel.

Check below the comparison between the average prices until June 25th and the prices expected by the government. The values ​​are in R$ per liter for gasoline, ethanol and diesel, and in R$ per 13-kilogram cylinder for cooking gas.

gasoline price

state Average price until 6/25 Expected price Difference (BRL) Difference (%) B.C 7.78 6.30 -1.48 -19.0% AL 7.41 5.91 -1.50 -20.2% AP 6.55 5.25 -1.30 -19.8% AM 7.41 5.99 -1.42 -19.2% BA 8.04 6.54 -1.50 -18.7% EC 7.88 6.30 -1.58 -20.1% DF 7.63 6.01 -1.62 -21.2% ES 7.52 6.01 -1.51 -20.1% GO 7.48 5.67 -1.81 -24.2% BAD 7.37 5.72 -1.65 -22.4% MT 7.13 5.83 -1.30 -18.2% MS 7.11 5.53 -1.58 -22.2% MG 7.61 5.76 -1.85 -24.3% SHOVEL 7.46 5.85 -1.61 -21.6% PB 7.24 5.61 -1.63 -22.5% PR 7.41 5.92 -1.49 -20.1% FOOT 7.53 5.91 -1.62 -21.5% IP 7.94 6.08 -1.86 -23.4% RJ 7.80 5.86 -1.94 -24.9% RN 7.90 6.13 -1.77 -22.4% LOL 7.06 5.67 -1.39 -19.7% RO 7.51 6.02 -1.49 -19.8% RR 7.22 5.82 -1.40 -19.4% SC 7.22 5.87 -1.35 -18.7% SP 6.97 5.61 -1.36 -19.5% IF 7.38 5.71 -1.67 -22.6% TO 7.60 5.96 -1.64 -21.6% AVERAGE BRAZIL 7.39 5.84 -1.55 -21.0%

ethanol price

state Average price until 6/25 Expected price Difference (BRL) Difference (%) B.C 6.14 5.43 -0.71 -11.6% AL 5.75 5.09 -0.66 -11.5% AP 6.50 5.85 -0.65 -10.0% AM 5.52 4.94 -0.58 -10.5% BA 6.16 5.81 -0.35 -5.7% EC 6.31 5.69 -0.62 -9.8% DF 5.89 5.14 -0.75 -12.7% ES 5.91 5.15 -0.76 -12.9% GO 4.83 4.58 -0.25 -5.2% BAD 5.90 5.24 -0.66 -11.2% MT 4.49 4.14 -0.35 -7.8% MS 5.08 4.71 -0.37 -7.3% MG 4.96 4.72 -0.24 -4.8% SHOVEL 6.20 5.44 -0.76 -12.3% PB 5.68 5.18 -0.50 -8.8% PR 5.27 5.02 -0.25 -4.7% FOOT 5.89 5.29 -0.60 -10.2% IP 5.76 5.41 -0.35 -6.1% RJ 5.98 4.95 -1.03 -17.2% RN 6.37 5.78 -0.59 -9.3% LOL 6.50 5.79 -0.71 -10.9% RO 6.23 5.51 -0.72 -11.6% RR 6.03 5.34 -0.69 -11.4% SC 6.08 5.44 -0.64 -10.5% SP 4.53 4.29 -0.24 -5.3% IF 6.02 5.28 -0.74 -12.3% TO 5.97 5.15 -0.82 -13.7% AVERAGE BRAZIL 4.87 4.56 -0.31 -6.4%

diesel price

state Average price until 6/25 Expected price Difference (BRL) Difference (%) B.C 8.42 8.23 -0.19 -2.3% AL 7.68 7.54 -0.14 -1.8% AP 7.74 7.65 -0.09 -1.2% AM 7.58 7.39 -0.19 -2.5% BA 8.14 8.01 -0.13 -1.6% EC 7.95 7.76 -0.19 -2.4% DF 7.74 7.58 -0.16 -2.1% ES 7.51 7.42 -0.09 -1.2% GO 7.69 7.53 -0.16 -2.1% BAD 7.83 7.68 -0.15 -1.9% MT 7.95 7.78 -0.17 -2.1% MS 7.42 7.40 -0.02 -0.3% MG 7.69 7.54 -0.15 -2.0% SHOVEL 7.91 7.76 -0.15 -1.9% PB 7.62 7.43 -0.19 -2.5% PR 7.59 7.51 -0.08 -1.1% FOOT 7.50 7.37 -0.13 -1.7% IP 7.75 7.56 -0.19 -2.5% RJ 7.54 7.43 -0.11 -1.5% RN 8.07 7.86 -0.21 -2.6% LOL 7.49 7.37 -0.12 -1.6% RO 7.99 7.81 -0.18 -2.3% RR 7.92 7.73 -0.19 -2.4% SC 7.55 7.46 -0.09 -1.2% SP 7.57 7.43 -0.14 -1.8% IF 7.54 7.35 -0.19 -2.5% TO 7.60 7.48 -0.12 -1.6% AVERAGE BRAZIL 7.68 7.55 -0.13 -1.7%

cooking gas price

state Average price until 6/25 Expected price Difference (BRL) Difference (%) B.C 130.08 125.27 -4.81 -3.7% AL 107.20 104.67 -2.53 -2.4% AP 124.13 121.07 -3.06 -2.5% AM 118.78 114.33 -4.45 -3.7% BA 105.78 105.23 -0.55 -0.5% EC 115.95 115.95 0.00 0.0% DF 108.26 104.92 -3.34 -3.1% ES 107.39 107.39 0.00 0.0% GO 120.65 117.64 -3.01 -2.5% BAD 115.87 113.36 -2.51 -2.2% MT 133.27 131.65 -1.62 -1.2% MS 111.19 111.19 0.00 0.0% MG 116.01 111.27 -4.74 -4.1% SHOVEL 120.96 117.93 -3.03 -2.5% PB 115.72 110.85 -4.87 -4.2% PR 113.31 113.31 0.00 0.0% FOOT 103.10 101.39 -1.71 -1.7% IP 120.37 118.06 -2.31 -1.9% RJ 101.43 98.77 -2.66 -2.6% RN 119.83 113.89 -5.94 -5.0% LOL 112.54 109.65 -2.89 -2.6% RO 133.96 130.42 -3.54 -2.6% RR 125.29 121.40 -3.89 -3.1% SC 121.37 118.40 -2.97 -2.4% SP 111.68 108.30 -3.38 -3.0% IF 106.03 104.05 -1.98 -1.9% TO 123.45 122.27 -1.18 -1.0% AVERAGE BRAZIL 112.70 110.07 -2.63 -2.3%

Click here to see the complete MME tablewith the effects of each of the measures on the price of gasoline, ethanol, diesel and cooking gas.