Gasoline prices start to fall at stations in Palmas and new values ​​encourage drivers: ‘very welcome news’ | Tocantins

Those who needed to fill up their vehicles with gasoline this Tuesday (5th), have already found prices between R$ 6.30 and R$ 6.40 at some of the gas stations, below the values ​​​​found in a survey by Procon Tocantins released this Monday. (4). The lowest price of regular gasoline was R$ 6.49 in the capital.

TV Anhanguera was at gas stations in the capital and one of the establishments changed the value of a liter of gasoline to R$ 6.37. The expectation is that there will be more reduction after the publication of the Provisional Measure in which the state government reduces the ICMS rate of the product from 29% to 18%.

One of the drivers told the report that with the new value, it was possible to fill the tank, but the value is still high. “It was enough to fill the tank. But it is still expensive, for those who paid R$ 4.50, R$ 4.80”, reported the consumer.

Refueling at another gas station in the capital, consultant Geylson Galvão said that the lowest value per liter of gasoline helps those who need the product. “It is very welcome news, especially for consumers, because we were waiting with great anticipation”, he said.

With gasoline going from R$ 7.80 in previous weeks, the driver Júnior Alves said that, to save money, he stopped using the car. “I also have a motorcycle and I was using it more because it was getting very difficult to use the car,” he said.

According to the Secretary of State for Communication, the Provisional Measure published by the government takes immediate effect.

In anticipation of the reduction of the ICMS rate, the businessman in the field, Rui Adriano, said that he lowered the price to R$ 6.30 this Tuesday (5), but that the reduction will be even greater. “In this difficult moment that the country is going through, everyone has to make their contribution. The federal government has already made the contribution by zeroing PIS/Cofins, the state government now and we as entrepreneurs have to reduce our margin to allow for cheaper fuel,” he said.

For economist Keila Beraldo, the reduction may have impacts on public accounts. “It will decrease the revenue in the state. And this decrease will impact public coffers. So the possibility of public policies for education, health, security and others not having resources is very high”, she explained.

The state government has not yet announced how much revenue will be lost. Recently, Governor Wanderlei Barbosa declared that he would not harm the budget. Those who work in the sector say that the tax reduction can generate even more consumption and, consequently, more revenue.

“Less tax burden means more consumption. More consumption means, in the medium and long term, more revenue for the state. As a result, more money for improvements to society in general”, declared Wilber Silvano, president of Sindiposto.