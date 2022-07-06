Gigante is on the verge of ten and is elected best in the Corinthians classification night; book the worst

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Gigante is on the verge of ten and is elected best in the Corinthians classification night; book the worst 2 Views

Corinthians lived a magical night this Tuesday as they qualified for the quarterfinals of Libertadores. As was to be expected, Cássio’s individual performance, mainly on penalties, made the archer stand out in Fiel’s notes.

The shirt 12 was elected the best in the field in the “Notes da Torcida” table, here from My Timon. He received an average of 9.8 after the good participation during the 90 minutes and the two saves on penalty kicks.

Next to him on the podium are Gil and Fábio Santos, with 8.9 and 8.1, respectively. The side started, while the defender was called in the first half after an injury to João Victor. The pair also took a penalty and both charges were converted.

Coach Vítor Pereira was also featured on the night. After having to assemble the team with numerous embezzlement and having to “mend” the team with the ball rolling, the commander received an average of 9.2.

On the other side of the ranking is Bruno Melo, with an average of 4.6. He is accompanied by João Victor and Raul Gustavo, with 4.9 and 5, respectively. The first of them left the game with an injury and the second, in addition to having committed the penalty with the ball rolling, also missed his beat.

Check out the notes from the Corinthians fans*

holders
Çcassio
ace of the match
Average rating: 9.8
Reviews received: 2,932
Rafael AntRafael Ramos
Average rating: 5.6
Reviews received: 2,548
Raul Gustavo Pereira BicalhoRaul Gustavo
Average rating: 5.0
Reviews received: 2,571
Jojohn victor
Average rating: 4.9
Reviews received: 2,536
FFábio Santos
Average rating: 8.1
Reviews received: 2,575
Eduardo Santos QueirozDu Queiroz
Average rating: 6.2
Reviews received: 2,517
VCantillo
Average rating: 8.0
Reviews received: 2,595
Giuliano Victor dePaulaGiuliano
Average rating: 5.4
Reviews received: 2,490
Lucas Piton CrivellaroLucas Piton
Average rating: 6.5
Reviews received: 2,485
Gustavo MantuanGustavo Mantuan
Average rating: 6.5
Reviews received: 2,478
RRoger Guedes
Average rating: 5.5
Reviews received: 2,568
reservations
Carlos Gilberto Nascimento SilvaGil
Average rating: 8.9
Reviews received: 2,626
Giovane Santana do NascimentoGiovanni
Average rating: 6.8
Reviews received: 2,506
Roni Medeiros de MouraRon
Average rating: 7.2
Reviews received: 2,490
Bruno Ferreira MeloBruno Melo
Average rating: 4.6
Reviews received: 2,469
Bruno MBruno Mendez
Average rating: 7.1
Reviews received: 2,492
Technician
VVictor Pereira
Average rating: 9.2
Reviews received: 2636
Referee
Andres Matonte
Average rating: 1.2
Reviews received: 2321
Total votes: 45,835

*Notes from the fans registered until 07/06/2022 at 00:50. The evaluations of the players, coach and referee of Boca Juniors 0 x 0 Corinthians will remain open for the public to vote until 07/06/2022 at 21:30.

See more at: Cssio, Vtor Pereira, Bruno Melo, Cast of Corinthians, Corinthians x Boca Juniors and Libertadores da Amrica.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Former Fluminense, Leandro Euzébio suffers a lightning kidnapping; PM recovers car | fluminense

Former Fluminense defender Leandro Euzébio and his wife had a scare this Tuesday. The couple …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved