Gigante is on the verge of ten and is elected best in the Corinthians classification night; book the worst

Corinthians lived a magical night this Tuesday as they qualified for the quarterfinals of Libertadores. As was to be expected, Cássio’s individual performance, mainly on penalties, made the archer stand out in Fiel’s notes.

The shirt 12 was elected the best in the field in the “Notes da Torcida” table, here from My Timon. He received an average of 9.8 after the good participation during the 90 minutes and the two saves on penalty kicks.

Next to him on the podium are Gil and Fábio Santos, with 8.9 and 8.1, respectively. The side started, while the defender was called in the first half after an injury to João Victor. The pair also took a penalty and both charges were converted.

Coach Vítor Pereira was also featured on the night. After having to assemble the team with numerous embezzlement and having to “mend” the team with the ball rolling, the commander received an average of 9.2.

On the other side of the ranking is Bruno Melo, with an average of 4.6. He is accompanied by João Victor and Raul Gustavo, with 4.9 and 5, respectively. The first of them left the game with an injury and the second, in addition to having committed the penalty with the ball rolling, also missed his beat.

Check out the notes from the Corinthians fans*

holders cassio

ace of the match

Average rating: 9.8

Reviews received: 2,932 Rafael Ramos

Average rating: 5.6

Reviews received: 2,548 Raul Gustavo

Average rating: 5.0

Reviews received: 2,571 john victor

Average rating: 4.9

Reviews received: 2,536 Fábio Santos

Average rating: 8.1

Reviews received: 2,575 Du Queiroz

Average rating: 6.2

Reviews received: 2,517 Cantillo

Average rating: 8.0

Reviews received: 2,595 Giuliano

Average rating: 5.4

Reviews received: 2,490 Lucas Piton

Average rating: 6.5

Reviews received: 2,485 Gustavo Mantuan

Average rating: 6.5

Reviews received: 2,478 Roger Guedes

Average rating: 5.5

Reviews received: 2,568 reservations Gil

Average rating: 8.9

Reviews received: 2,626 Giovanni

Average rating: 6.8

Reviews received: 2,506 Ron

Average rating: 7.2

Reviews received: 2,490 Bruno Melo

Average rating: 4.6

Reviews received: 2,469 Bruno Mendez

Average rating: 7.1

Reviews received: 2,492 Technician Victor Pereira

Average rating: 9.2

Reviews received: 2636 Referee Andres Matonte

Average rating: 1.2

Reviews received: 2321 Total votes: 45,835

*Notes from the fans registered until 07/06/2022 at 00:50. The evaluations of the players, coach and referee of Boca Juniors 0 x 0 Corinthians will remain open for the public to vote until 07/06/2022 at 21:30.

