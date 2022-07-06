Gigante is on the verge of ten and is elected best in the Corinthians classification night; book the worst

Corinthians lived a magical night this Tuesday as they qualified for the quarterfinals of Libertadores. As was to be expected, Cássio’s individual performance, mainly on penalties, made the archer stand out in Fiel’s notes.
The shirt 12 was elected the best in the field in the “Notes da Torcida” table, here from My Timon. He received an average of 9.8 after the good participation during the 90 minutes and the two saves on penalty kicks.
Next to him on the podium are Gil and Fábio Santos, with 8.9 and 8.1, respectively. The side started, while the defender was called in the first half after an injury to João Victor. The pair also took a penalty and both charges were converted.
Coach Vítor Pereira was also featured on the night. After having to assemble the team with numerous embezzlement and having to “mend” the team with the ball rolling, the commander received an average of 9.2.
On the other side of the ranking is Bruno Melo, with an average of 4.6. He is accompanied by João Victor and Raul Gustavo, with 4.9 and 5, respectively. The first of them left the game with an injury and the second, in addition to having committed the penalty with the ball rolling, also missed his beat.
Check out the notes from the Corinthians fans*
|holders
|cassio
ace of the match
Average rating: 9.8
Reviews received: 2,932
|Rafael Ramos
Average rating: 5.6
Reviews received: 2,548
|Raul Gustavo
Average rating: 5.0
Reviews received: 2,571
|john victor
Average rating: 4.9
Reviews received: 2,536
|Fábio Santos
Average rating: 8.1
Reviews received: 2,575
|Du Queiroz
Average rating: 6.2
Reviews received: 2,517
|Cantillo
Average rating: 8.0
Reviews received: 2,595
|Giuliano
Average rating: 5.4
Reviews received: 2,490
|Lucas Piton
Average rating: 6.5
Reviews received: 2,485
|Gustavo Mantuan
Average rating: 6.5
Reviews received: 2,478
|Roger Guedes
Average rating: 5.5
Reviews received: 2,568
|reservations
|Gil
Average rating: 8.9
Reviews received: 2,626
|Giovanni
Average rating: 6.8
Reviews received: 2,506
|Ron
Average rating: 7.2
Reviews received: 2,490
|Bruno Melo
Average rating: 4.6
Reviews received: 2,469
|Bruno Mendez
Average rating: 7.1
Reviews received: 2,492
|Technician
|Victor Pereira
Average rating: 9.2
Reviews received: 2636
|Referee
|Andres Matonte
Average rating: 1.2
Reviews received: 2321
|Total votes: 45,835
*Notes from the fans registered until 07/06/2022 at 00:50. The evaluations of the players, coach and referee of Boca Juniors 0 x 0 Corinthians will remain open for the public to vote until 07/06/2022 at 21:30.
