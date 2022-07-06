Giovanna Antonelli shows her twin daughters in a new look and surprises

Giovanna Antonelli shows off her identical twin daughters and the girls’ new look impresses

The actress Giovanna Antonelli enchanted fans by showing a very rare click with her twin daughters, Sofia and Antônia, 11 years old. The girls are the result of the actress’s current marriage with television director Leandro Nogueira.

In addition to the twins, the famous is the mother of another boy. Pietro, 16, is the result of the artist’s former relationship with the actor. Murilo Benício. Very discreet, the actress rarely publishes photos of her personal life. She uses her social media profile only to share professional projects.

However, from time to time, Giovanna Antonelli shows some family fun moments. Not long ago, the artist shared a click with internet users. She came up with twin daughters to honor the theater play “Mystery of Sister Vap”, starring the actors Mateus Solano and Luis Miranda.

The famous is scheduled to compose the cast of the serial “A Travessia”, the next novel by author Glória Perez. Therefore, the actress is preparing to revive the delegate Heloísa, a character played by her in the soap opera “Salve Jorge”, shown between 2012 and 2013, on TV Globo.

The artist is even known by the public for launching fashion trends that have become a national craze. Her characters inspire fans to use everything from cell phone cases in the form of brass knuckles to the famous bracelet connected with the ring, worn by the character Jade, from “The Clone”.

Recently, the actress decided to share a record in which she appears taking her heirs to the beauty salon. In this ocasion, Giovanna Antonelli showed how the twins take care of their locks. In the images, it is possible to see the girls getting ready to lighten their hair, while the mother also takes the opportunity to renew her look.

After the procedure, the artist showed the result and left fans in awe. Since the little girls came up with a look similar to that of the character Paula Terrare, played by her mother in the serial “Quanto Mais Vida Melhor.” In the caption, Gio does not hide his happiness and falls in love with his daughters.” In the best company”, she melts.

