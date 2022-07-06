Given for dead, Donatela “becomes” a ghost, returns to haunt Flora and makes the villain go crazy

In The favorite, Donatela (Claudia Raia) will be presumed dead after a fire takes over the prison where she will be held. In fact, the character will ally with another inmate, take the woman’s place and leave with another identity. Flora (Patricia Pillar), on the other hand, will be shocked to hear the news and will still be prevented from attending her ex-friend’s funeral.

In subsequent scenes, Donatela will appear and devise an infallible plan to drive Flora mad. Silveirinha (Ary Fontoura)who at this point will be friends with Donatela again, will decide to take the former singer to infiltrate the ranch, a place that will have been bought by the villain after a coup in the Fontini family.

Donatela will enter and hide behind a curtain. Soon after, Flora will arrive: “Look what I got. The Spark and Fuse discs”. Silveirinha, in turn, will reply that they are his, but she will dump him. Then the blonde will put one on the record player and start humming Beijinho Doce. Suddenly, she will hear Donatela who, laughing, will sing in secret as if she were a ghost.

At this point, Flora will panic thinking she’s hallucinating. She will call Silveirinha and ask if he can’t hear Donatela singing. He will say no and the viper will call security. It will be at this point in the novel that Patricia Pillar’s character will begin to think she is crazy.