Globo starts recording in Europe for a new soap opera by Gloria Perez – Prisma









On Monday, Globo officially started the recording of “Travessia”, a soap opera written by Gloria Perez, directed by Mauro Mendonça Filho, which will replace “Pantanal”.

His story will discuss, among other important topics, cyber crimes.

The work began this past Monday (4), in tourist cities in Portugal and should last about two weeks.

As can be seen, Globo, which had limited its recordings to Brazil to reduce production costs, once again releases its teledramaturgy for sequels in other countries.

“Travessia” will have its cast led by singer and actress Lucy Alves, living the protagonist Brisa.

And it still has in its cast, Rodrigo Lombardi, Chay Suede, Drica Moraes, Marcos Caruso, Giovanna Antonelli, Alexandre Nero, Jade Picon, Rômulo Estrela, Alessandra Negrini, Cássia Kis, Humberto Martins, Vanessa Giácomo, Ailton Graça, Dandara Mariana, Bel Kutner, Nando Cunha, Indira Nascimento, Yohama Eshima, Camila Rocha, Duda Santos, Renata Tobelem, Luci Pereira, Danielle Olímpia, Grazi Massafera, Otávio Müller and Ana Lucia Torre.

The premiere is scheduled for October or November. Everything will depend on the closing of “Pantanal”.