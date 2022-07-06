Glove de Pedreiro lived in extreme poverty and asked for help, reveals the influencer’s new entrepreneur

new agent of Mason’s Glove, Marcelo Seiroz, known as Batata, detailed how he got closer to the digital influencer. Falcão’s partner at F12 Entertainment, he says that Iran Ferreira asked for help and that, along with his family, they lived in extreme poverty. The interview was given to journalist Beatriz Cesarini, from Uol Esporte.

“We were approached by Iran with a cry for help from him and his family, who were living in extreme poverty and without any assistance,” he told the journalist.

With more than 16 million followers, Iran even moved away from social networks and former businessman Allan Jesus. Potato reveals that at that time Luva sought Hawka former futsal player, and asked for help again.

“He looked for Falcão between April and May and asked for help. Afterwards, there was no more contact, apart from likes on videos and comments on publications. Now, at the end of June, he went back to looking for my partner, claiming that he could no longer bear to live in the situation he was in”, he clarified in the interview.

So the ex-futsal athlete asked his partner to go to Quijingue, in the interior of Bahia, to look for Iran, his family, and some of his friends. The young man now lives in a rented house in the Metropolitan Region of Recife.

“Right from the first impression, we could already see how badly they were helped and that they were extremely humble people. Iran is a very pure person. He cannot read or write well, but he said he was suspicious because several promises had been made to him, but never carried out”, revealed Batata.

New reality of Mason’s Glove

F12 Entertainment is focused on digital entertainment content. In addition to the new residence, Iran will have a press office, teachers, a psychologist, a physical trainer and a marketing team. In addition, assistance for the family.

Iran was already suspicious of how the former businessman limited his access to his own digital networks. Later, the website Metrópoles disclosed that the influencer had two bank accounts with a combined balance of only R$7,500. Derisory value in the face of Iran’s media strength on social networks.

The lawyers of Luva de Pedreiro’s new entrepreneurs work to settle financial and contract issues with the defense of Allan Jesus.